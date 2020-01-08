The Irish led by as many as 12 points in the second half, and for all but about three minutes of this entire game, but were out-muscled and outscored 21-9 during a 10-minute stretch through the middle stages of the second half that turned a 51-39 Irish advantage into a 60-60 dogfight Notre Dame didn’t survive over the last five minutes.

Hoping the early-season, late-game struggles and inability to close out victories were behind after a gritty one-point win Saturday at Syracuse, Notre Dame exhumed old demons Wednesday in a 73-68 loss at NC State.

With Irish standout senior forward and the nation’s leading rebounder John Mooney playing less aggressively because of foul trouble, NC State (11-4, 2-2 ACC) secured 11 offensive rebounds in the second half and scored 12 second-chance points to secure a critical win that kept Notre Dame (10-5 1-3 ACC) from its second-straight road victory, and instead handed it another disappointing loss.

“We couldn’t get a rebound,” Irish head coach Mike Brey said afterward. “Their physicality really hurt us in the second half.”

Expecting to need at least 80 points Wednesday, and perhaps even 90, to beat an NC State team that was averaging 80.2 points a game this season, Brey’s team seemed on pace with a 39-34 halftime lead, but scored only 29 points in the second half.

NC State took the lead for good at 68-66, it’s first advantage of the game since being up 10-7 early in the first half.

The Wolfpack went 6-of-7 foul shooting during the last 1:38 of the game to secure the win.

Irish sophomore guard Prentiss Hubb paced only three Irish double-digit scorers with a career high 24 points. Mooney and senior guard T.J. Gibbs each added 14 points.

The hope was to keep this game up-tempo to stay away from a half-court grind. Notre Dame failed in that mission in the second half and left Raleigh, N.C., with hopes lost for a second straight conference road win for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

“I’m disappointed for us because I thought we played well enough to escape,” Brey said. “But when you give up second shots like that, it’s going to be hard to get out of there.”

Beyond the second-half rebounding, two other stats best illustrate the outcome of this game.

Notre Dame went 5-of-7 three-point shooting in the first half, but only 1-of-11 in the second half.

And after entering the game as the nation’s leading team in assist-turnover ratio, the Irish matched its season low with only 11 assists while recording 14 turnovers, which was just one short of their season high for giveaways.

This was a bad loss because 2-2 looks in league play looks a heckuva lot better than 1-3, Notre Dame had this one, and NC State was playing without senior guard C.J. Bryce, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder.