Notre Dame hosted 2020 wide receiver Daniel Jackson on a visit over the weekend of April 13 and when the Irish offered, they immediately took the lead in his recruitment.

Now that he’s had some time to reflect on the visit and the offer, the Shawnee Mission (Kan.) Bishop Miege product said nothing has changed.

“They’re still number one and on top there,” Jackson said. “Notre Dame is a great school.”

With Notre Dame firmly in the lead, Jackson will return to campus on Sept. 1 to watch the Irish open the 2018 season against Michigan.

Even though it’s a long way off, Jackson said he’s already looking forward to the return trip to South Bend.

“I’m very excited,” Jackson explained. “Especially to see my cousin Jafar (Armstrong) and what he can do because he did really good in the spring game. I’m excited to see what he can do and see the rest of the team play.”

In addition to Notre Dame, Jackson holds offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State and Missouri. Jackson said the Irish standout among that group for several reasons.