Notre Dame Still On Top For 2020 WR Daniel Jackson
Notre Dame hosted 2020 wide receiver Daniel Jackson on a visit over the weekend of April 13 and when the Irish offered, they immediately took the lead in his recruitment.
Now that he’s had some time to reflect on the visit and the offer, the Shawnee Mission (Kan.) Bishop Miege product said nothing has changed.
“They’re still number one and on top there,” Jackson said. “Notre Dame is a great school.”
With Notre Dame firmly in the lead, Jackson will return to campus on Sept. 1 to watch the Irish open the 2018 season against Michigan.
Even though it’s a long way off, Jackson said he’s already looking forward to the return trip to South Bend.
“I’m very excited,” Jackson explained. “Especially to see my cousin Jafar (Armstrong) and what he can do because he did really good in the spring game. I’m excited to see what he can do and see the rest of the team play.”
In addition to Notre Dame, Jackson holds offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State and Missouri. Jackson said the Irish standout among that group for several reasons.
“They’re a great academic school,” Jackson told Blue & Gold Illustrated. “When I went up there they were telling me about how great their school is and how the football team is great. Academics are really important to me, plus I already go to Catholic school so I see a fit there.”
Jackson was plenty familiar with Notre Dame before the visit last month, so when the offer came, Jackson was ecstatic.
“That was very big,” Jackson stated. “Getting offered by that school opens up a lot of doors and shows how much work I’ve put in.”
It’s early for Jackson, and more offers are surely on the way as his high school career continues, but the Kansas talent doesn’t plan on making any decisions anytime soon.
“I’m looking to decide later, probably senior year,” Jackson said. “That could change, but I’ll just have to let it play out.”
