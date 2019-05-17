News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-17 18:45:35 -0500') }} football

Notre Dame Still Evaluating Rising 2020 WR Brunelle

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold.com
Recruiting Analyst

Massachusetts wide receiver Jay Brunelle visited Notre Dame this offseason. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Notre Dame hosted several talented prospects for its junior day weekend earlier this offseason.

Among them was three-star St. John’s (Mass.) wide receiver Jay Brunelle, who enjoyed his time in South Bend.

“I thought it was a great experience,” Brunelle said. “I got to spend time with the coaching staff, and it was great to get to know Del Alexander. He’s a really good coach. Jeff Quinn has also been recruiting me since he’s been in Massachusetts.

“I thought it was a great atmosphere. I really enjoyed the visit and everything about Notre Dame.”

