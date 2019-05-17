Notre Dame Still Evaluating Rising 2020 WR Brunelle
Notre Dame hosted several talented prospects for its junior day weekend earlier this offseason.
Among them was three-star St. John’s (Mass.) wide receiver Jay Brunelle, who enjoyed his time in South Bend.
“I thought it was a great experience,” Brunelle said. “I got to spend time with the coaching staff, and it was great to get to know Del Alexander. He’s a really good coach. Jeff Quinn has also been recruiting me since he’s been in Massachusetts.
“I thought it was a great atmosphere. I really enjoyed the visit and everything about Notre Dame.”
