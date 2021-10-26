Notre Dame 'sticks out' to four-star 2023 WR Noah Rogers
ROLESVILLE (N.C.) - The Fighting Irish have offered three prospects from North Carolina in the class of 2023. The first offer was to Rolesville High School receiver Noah Rogers.
The 6-foot-3, 185 pound pass catcher has been a touchdown machine the past two seasons. According to MaxPreps, in 17 games, Rogers has 18 touchdowns.
His big play ability caught the eye of the Notre Dame staff, who offered the junior receiver last April.
BlueandGold.com caught up with Rogers on Friday after a three touchdown performance in a 34-27 loss to Wake Forest High School.
"Del Alexander and Coach Dre Brown, I talk to them pretty much every week" said Brown. "We have been hopping on Facetime. I get on with the offensive coordinator (Tommy Rees) from time to time , and we just talk it up. We have been building up a good relationship lately. It has been been going pretty good for me and Notre Dame."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news