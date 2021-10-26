Notre Dame 'sticks out' to four-star 2023 WR Noah Rogers

ROLESVILLE (N.C.) - The Fighting Irish have offered three prospects from North Carolina in the class of 2023. The first offer was to Rolesville High School receiver Noah Rogers.

The 6-foot-3, 185 pound pass catcher has been a touchdown machine the past two seasons. According to MaxPreps, in 17 games, Rogers has 18 touchdowns.

His big play ability caught the eye of the Notre Dame staff, who offered the junior receiver last April.

BlueandGold.com caught up with Rogers on Friday after a three touchdown performance in a 34-27 loss to Wake Forest High School.