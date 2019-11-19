News More News
Notre Dame Stays At No. 16 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Andrew Mentock • BlueAndGold
Staff Writer

Unlike the AP and Coaches poll, Notre Dame does not move up in tonight's College Football Playoff Rankings, staying at No. 16.

This is not a good sign for Notre Dame's prospects of making a New Years Six Bowl.

Notre Dame backup quarterback Phil Jurkovec taking a knee at the end of the game against Navy (Photos by Andris Visocks)
Georgia, which Notre Dame lost to 23-17 on Sept. 21, stays at No. 4 in the latest Poll, while Michigan moves up to No. 13.

Navy, which was No. 23 last week, drops out of the rankings after losing to Notre Dame 52-20.

Meanwhile, USC moves into the rankings for the first time, appearing at No. 23.

