Notre Dame Stays At No. 16 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
Unlike the AP and Coaches poll, Notre Dame does not move up in tonight's College Football Playoff Rankings, staying at No. 16.
This is not a good sign for Notre Dame's prospects of making a New Years Six Bowl.
Georgia, which Notre Dame lost to 23-17 on Sept. 21, stays at No. 4 in the latest Poll, while Michigan moves up to No. 13.
Navy, which was No. 23 last week, drops out of the rankings after losing to Notre Dame 52-20.
Meanwhile, USC moves into the rankings for the first time, appearing at No. 23.
