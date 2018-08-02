Notre Dame will begin the 2018 season at the same spot it ended the 2017 season, ranked No. 11 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

The Fighting Irish ranked as high as No. 3 in the polls last season, but a 2-2 finish against three opponents that finished ranked in the Top 25 dropped the team outside of the Top 10.

It marks the fourth time in six years that Notre Dame enters the season ranked in the Top 15 of the coaches polls (2016, 2015, 2013). Notre Dame entered the season ranked No. 11 in two of those seasons, 2015 and 2013. The Irish finished 10-3 in 2015 and 9-4 in 2013.

Notre Dame played a total of seven Top 25 teams last fall, and five of its 2018 opponents enter the season ranked as well. Stanford is the highest ranked opponent on the schedule, checking in at No. 13. Michigan falls in right behind the Cardinal, ranking No. 14 in the Coaches Poll.

USC ranks No. 15 and Virginia Tech enters the season ranked No. 17. Florida State enters the season ranked No. 19 despite finishing with a 7-6 record a season ago. Northwestern is just outside the Top 25, tying Texas A&M for the No. 29 spot.

Here is the entire 2018 preseason Coaches Poll:

1. Alabama (13-1)

2. Clemson (12-2)

3. Ohio State (12-2)

4. Georgia (13-2)

5. Oklahoma (12-2)

6. Washington (10-3)

7. Wisconsin (13-1)

8. Miami, Fla. (10-3)

9. Penn State (11-2)

10. Auburn (10-4)

11. Notre Dame (10-3)

12. Michigan State (10-3)

13. Stanford (9-5)

14. Michigan (8-5)

15. USC (11-3)

16. TCU (11-3)

17. Virginia Tech (9-4)

18. Mississippi State (9-4)

19. Florida State (7-6)

20. West Virginia (7-6)

21. Texas (7-6)

22. Boise State (11-3)

23. UCF (13-0)

24. LSU (9-4)

25. Oklahoma State (10-3)

Others receiving votes: South Carolina 138, Florida 135, Oregon 105, Utah 81, Texas A&M 67, Northwestern 67, Kansas State 35, Florida Atlantic 27, Memphis 23, Boston College 23, NC State 22, Arkansas State 19, Troy 19, Appalachian State 16, San Diego State 15, Kentucky 8, Iowa State 8, Iowa 8, Washington State 7, South Florida 6, Duke 5, Fresno State 4, Louisville 3, Arizona 2, Houston 2, Army 1, Northern Illinois 1