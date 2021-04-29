Notre Dame’s 14 normal practices of spring are complete. All that's left is the Blue-Gold Game on Saturday to wrap up the spring. Thursday was the final day of padded work before the inter-squad exhibition. Here are some personnel-related takeaways from the three minutes of video Notre Dame provided plus the video itself. (Required disclaimer: These videos are only a small portion of practice and are not indicative of final decisions on the depth chart. They do, though, offer a glimpse of who worked where for all or part of the day’s practice, and that helps identify contenders for open starting jobs or get an idea of plans for individual players).

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzlEdER2eHFyNWYwP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

• It’s not much, but safety Kyle Hamilton, receiver Kevin Austin Jr., quarterback Brendon Clark, offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson and defensive tackle Jacob Lacey were doing light work in warmups at the beginning of the video. None has practiced in 11-on-11 this spring due to injury. The first drill work clip (:40) also had linebacker Drew White in it. He had missed time earlier with an ankle issue. • Seven-on-seven begins at :54 with linebacker Marist Liufau intercepting Jack Coan. He was throwing to tight end Cane Berrong. In the following clip, corner TaRiq Bracy breaks up a Tyler Buchner pass for Jordan Johnson. • 11-on-11 starts at 1:54 with three straight clips of the second-team offense against the first-team defense. Michael Carmody is at right tackle, John Dirksen at right guard and Dillan Gibbons at center. The left isn’t clear, but in the following clip, Blake Fisher is visible at left tackle next to Quinn Carroll at left guard. Buchner is the quarterback. On defense, Jack Kiser and Isaiah Pryor each appeared at rover for a play. Cam Hart was at boundary corner opposite Clarence Lewis.