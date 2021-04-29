Notre Dame Spring Practice No. 14 Video: Observations And Takeaways
Notre Dame’s 14 normal practices of spring are complete. All that's left is the Blue-Gold Game on Saturday to wrap up the spring.
Thursday was the final day of padded work before the inter-squad exhibition. Here are some personnel-related takeaways from the three minutes of video Notre Dame provided plus the video itself.
(Required disclaimer: These videos are only a small portion of practice and are not indicative of final decisions on the depth chart. They do, though, offer a glimpse of who worked where for all or part of the day’s practice, and that helps identify contenders for open starting jobs or get an idea of plans for individual players).
• It’s not much, but safety Kyle Hamilton, receiver Kevin Austin Jr., quarterback Brendon Clark, offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson and defensive tackle Jacob Lacey were doing light work in warmups at the beginning of the video. None has practiced in 11-on-11 this spring due to injury. The first drill work clip (:40) also had linebacker Drew White in it. He had missed time earlier with an ankle issue.
• Seven-on-seven begins at :54 with linebacker Marist Liufau intercepting Jack Coan. He was throwing to tight end Cane Berrong. In the following clip, corner TaRiq Bracy breaks up a Tyler Buchner pass for Jordan Johnson.
• 11-on-11 starts at 1:54 with three straight clips of the second-team offense against the first-team defense. Michael Carmody is at right tackle, John Dirksen at right guard and Dillan Gibbons at center. The left isn’t clear, but in the following clip, Blake Fisher is visible at left tackle next to Quinn Carroll at left guard. Buchner is the quarterback.
On defense, Jack Kiser and Isaiah Pryor each appeared at rover for a play. Cam Hart was at boundary corner opposite Clarence Lewis.
• The first-team offense appears at 2:26 against the second-team defense. Drew Pyne is at quarterback, with Josh Lugg at right tackle, Zeke Correll at center, Andrew Kristofic at right guard, Rocco Spindler at left guard and Tosh Baker at left tackle. Lawrence Keys III is one of the receivers. Pyne completes to receiver Avery Davis in the first clip.
On defense, Justin Ademilola is at big end, Howard Cross III at nose tackle, Pryor at rover, Shayne Simon and JD Bertrand at linebacker Justin Walters at safety and Ramon Henderson at corner. End Jordan Botelho appears in an off-ball alignment at 2:35, joined by tackle Rylie Mills.
• The final clip is a Pyne touchdown pass to Keys.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_,and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.