Notre Dame released the customary three minutes of video after its 13th practice of the spring, held Saturday. Here are some personnel-related observations and takeaways. (Required disclaimer: These videos are only a small portion of practice and are not indicative of final decisions on the depth chart. They do, though, offer a glimpse of who worked where for all or part of the day’s practice, and that helps identify contenders for open starting jobs or get an idea of plans for individual players).

• For the third straight practice, the first-team offensive line combination is the same: left tackle Blake Fisher, left guard Rocco Spindler, center Zeke Correll, right guard Andrew Kristofic, right tackle Tosh Baker. In the first play, freshman tight ends Cane Berrong and Mitchell Evans are in with the first team. So is senior tight end George Takacs. Jack Coan is the quarterback. Three straight practices is notable longevity for a first-team line this spring, but it’s also worth noting Josh Lugg’s absence before making any conclusions about long-term meaning. Head coach Brian Kelly said Saturday Lugg is healthy after missing a couple practices. On defense, the first clip has a four-man front of Myron Taogvailoa-Amosa, Jayson Ademilola, Kurt Hinish and Isaiah Foskey. Rover Jack Kiser, linebacker Marist Liufau and linebacker Bo Bauer are behind them, as is cornerback Clarence Lewis. • At :26, defensive tackle Howard Cross III is on the first-team line, in Hinish’s spot.

• The second-team offense comes in at :55. Tyler Buchner is at quarterback, and the No. 2 offensive line combination is the same too: left tackle Michael Carmody, left guard Quinn Carroll, center Dillan Gibbons, right guard John Dirksen and right tackle Caleb Johnson. On defense: end Alex Ehrensberger, nose tackle Aidan Keanaaina, tackle Rylie Mills, Kiser, cornerback Philip Riley, safety Litchfield Ajavon. • The 1:06 mark has Drew Pyne with the first team. Evans is once again out there too. Cornerback TaRiq Bracy is in and covering Braden Lenzy on the field side. Pyne completes a shot to receiver Avery Davis with safety Houston Griffith on him. • Coan comes in on the next play with the first-team line, and it looks like a fumble recovery in the end zone caused by Mills’ and Cross’ disruption and Liufau’s blitz. He completed to Takacs on the next play. On both, Cam Hart was once again at boundary corner.