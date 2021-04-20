The offensive line derby continues. The three-minute video Notre Dame released Tuesday from its 11th spring practice had yet another first-team offensive line combination. The Irish's search for their most trustworthy linemen and each player's best position is nothing if not exhaustive. Here's a look at the offensive line in action and some other personnel-related takeaways. (Required disclaimer: These videos are only a small portion of practice and are not indicative of final decisions on the depth chart. They do, though, offer a glimpse of who worked where for all or part of the day’s practice, and that helps identify contenders for open starting jobs or get an idea of plans for individual players).

• The immediately visible linemen in the first two clips (starting at 1:10) might tell you the offensive line is going forward with the possible alignments Brian Kelly described Saturday. Blake Fisher is at left tackle, Rocco Spindler at left guard, Zeke Correll at center…and then a twist with Andrew Kristofic and right guard and Tosh Baker at right tackle. Jack Coan is at quarterback, Chris Tyree at running back and Michael Mayer at tight end. This latest offensive line combination is a reminder of the desire for versatility and the length of the process of finding the best five linemen. Kelly might be closer to figuring out who’s in that five than he was three weeks ago, but it’s far from locked in, especially with Jarrett Patterson still out. The usual first-team defense suspects were in the first two clips, but some others of note: linebacker Marist Liufau, safety D.J. Brown, linebacker Bo Bauer, defensive end Jordan Botelho, rover Isaiah Pryor (visible in first clip only) and corner Cam Hart (visible in second only). • At 1:56, corner TaRiq Bracy runs in motion across the defense. He’s in with corner Ramon Henderson, defensive end Isaiah Foskey, tackle Howard Cross III, rover Jack Kiser, Brown and Bauer.