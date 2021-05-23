Notre Dame Spring Offense Overview: OL, WR, QB At Center Of Attention
The design process of Notre Dame’s 2021 offense is akin to perfecting a culinary dish without a clear recipe.
The ingredients are present. The ideal combination of them is not. What’s the best way to find it? Heavy experimentation that reveals how the ingredients mesh, or in other cases, how they clash.
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees’ offseason task is to take some new ingredients at most of the positions he oversees, find what they add to the mix and determine how often they should be used.
This spring, then, was the testing stage. That’s the beauty of April. If something burns or yields a sour taste, in the trash it goes and it’s onto the next idea. Rees is open to whatever he discovers to be the best mix.
“When we take a look at our team and decide this is what we’re best at, this is what gives us the best opportunity to win, that’s what we’re going to do,” Rees said. “This year, it’s a new team. A completely new team.”
Aside from throwing the ball to sophomore tight end Michael Mayer and handing off to junior running back Kyren Williams, there are no final answers regarding Notre Dame strongest suits. He’s also not short on ideas to try out. Fourteen spring practices and the Blue-Gold Game have given him a good start.
