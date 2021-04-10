 BlueAndGold - Notre Dame Spring Football Nuggets
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-10 07:46:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Spring Football Nuggets

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer shares what he's hearing about a handful of Notre Dame players through six spring practices.

Click Here to read.

Buy One Month, Get Four Months FREE At BlueandGold.com

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_,and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}