Notre Dame slides into top five of AP, Coaches polls
Notre Dame continues its move up the human polls.
The Irish (10-1) are ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press and USA Today Sports Coaches top 25, up a spot from sixth in both. They rose a spot after beating Georgia Tech 55-0 on Saturday and after Oregon slipped from each poll’s top five. The Ducks lost 38-7 at Utah.
Notre Dame has won six straight games since an Oct. 2 home loss to Cincinnati, which is 11-0 and ranked fourth in the AP and coaches polls.
The Irish close their regular season on Saturday at Stanford (3-8). They’re ranked eighth in the College Football Playoff top 25, which will update Tuesday. Oregon and Michigan State losses clear the way for them to move up there too.
Associated Press Top 25
1. Georgia (11-0)
2. Ohio State (10-1)
3. Alabama (10-1)
4. Cincinnati (11-0)
5. Notre Dame (10-1)
6. Michigan (10-1)
7. Oklahoma State (10-1)
8. Ole Miss (9-2)
9. Baylor (9-2)
10. Oklahoma (10-1)
11. Oregon (9-2)
12. Michigan State (9-2)
13. BYU (9-2)
14. Texas A&M (8-3)
15. UTSA (11-0)
16. Utah (8-3)
17. Iowa (9-2)
18. Wisconsin (8-3)
19. Houston (10-1)
20. Pittsburgh (9-2)
21. Wake Forest (9-2)
22. San Diego State (10-1)
23. Louisiana (10-1)
24. North Carolina State (8-3)
25. Arkansas (7-4)
----
