Notre Dame slides into top five of AP, Coaches polls

Notre Dame continues its move up the human polls.

The Irish (10-1) are ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press and USA Today Sports Coaches top 25, up a spot from sixth in both. They rose a spot after beating Georgia Tech 55-0 on Saturday and after Oregon slipped from each poll’s top five. The Ducks lost 38-7 at Utah.

Notre Dame has won six straight games since an Oct. 2 home loss to Cincinnati, which is 11-0 and ranked fourth in the AP and coaches polls.

The Irish close their regular season on Saturday at Stanford (3-8). They’re ranked eighth in the College Football Playoff top 25, which will update Tuesday. Oregon and Michigan State losses clear the way for them to move up there too.