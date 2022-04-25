Notre Dame sketches the blueprint for 2023 four-star WR Jaden Greathouse
It is no secret that Notre Dame needs elite wide receivers, and the Irish shared the same sentiment with Jaden Greathouse this weekend.The class of 2023 wide receiver from Austin (Texas) Westlake m...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news