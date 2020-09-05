Notre Dame football has zero active COVID-19 cases, the team announced Saturday.

The team administered 196 tests to football players in the last week, and all of them came back negative. One of the two players who was in quarantine through contact tracing from last week's update tested positive, but has since recovered.

Notre Dame football has a 99.1 percent negativity rate for COVID-19 cases since June 18, when players reported back and were first tested. The team has had 12 total positive cases, with 10 of those coming since Aug. 1.

The university as a whole has announced fewer than 10 positive cases each of the last four days and fewer than 25 every day since Aug. 25. In-person classes resumed Sept. 2 after they were suspended the prior two weeks due to a spike in cases on campus.