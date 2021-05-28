Notre Dame Sets New Date For Canceled 2020 Game Against Arkansas

Notre Dame has rescheduled the date for an SEC opponent’s first visit to South Bend.

The canceled 2020 game between the Irish and Arkansas will be played on Sept. 16, 2028, the teams announced Friday. They are keeping the 2025 date for the game Fayetteville, Ark. as part of the home-and-home series agreement. That meeting will take place on Sept. 27, 2025.

The two-game series will be the first meeting between the two teams. That was supposed to occur last fall, but due to COVID-19 scheduling adjustments, the game was wiped off the schedule. Notre Dame’s canceled 2020 game vs. Wisconsin at Lambeau Field has also been rescheduled, Badgers athletic director Barry Alvarez said earlier this month. The date has not yet been announced.