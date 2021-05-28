Notre Dame Sets New Date For Canceled 2020 Game Against Arkansas
Notre Dame has rescheduled the date for an SEC opponent’s first visit to South Bend.
The canceled 2020 game between the Irish and Arkansas will be played on Sept. 16, 2028, the teams announced Friday. They are keeping the 2025 date for the game Fayetteville, Ark. as part of the home-and-home series agreement. That meeting will take place on Sept. 27, 2025.
The two-game series will be the first meeting between the two teams. That was supposed to occur last fall, but due to COVID-19 scheduling adjustments, the game was wiped off the schedule. Notre Dame’s canceled 2020 game vs. Wisconsin at Lambeau Field has also been rescheduled, Badgers athletic director Barry Alvarez said earlier this month. The date has not yet been announced.
Despite their paths never crossing on the field, the Irish and Razorbacks have a common tie. Lou Holtz led both programs during his Hall of Fame coaching career. He went 60-21-2 at Arkansas from 1977-83 and 100-30-2 at Notre Dame from 1986-96.
In addition to hosting Arkansas, Notre Dame’s 2028 schedule has home games against Alabama, Boston College, Clemson and Miami. It will play away games against Purdue, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh and Navy. A trip to USC will also presumably come that year, though it has not been formally added.
The 2025 schedule has home games against Texas A&M, Purdue, USC, Navy, North Carolina State and Syracuse. Notre Dame plays road games at Arkansas, Boston College, Miami and Pitt.
