Virginia didn't hit a field goal over the final 6:40, but clutch free throws kept Notre Dame from pulling off the major upset.

Notre Dame (13-12, 3-9) gave No. 4 Virginia (22-2, 10-2) all they could handle Saturday afternoon with the Cavaliers holding on for a 60-54 victory over the Irish.

In the first meeting, it took almost seven minutes for the Irish to score their first points against the Cavaliers.

Notre Dame reversed their fortune a bit getting two tough buckets from guard TJ Gibbs in the opening two minutes.

After guard Kyle Guy made the game’s opening basket on Virginia’s first possession, the Cavaliers missed their next five shots to allow the Irish to take a 4-2 lead going into the first media timeout (16:00).

Guy continued his strong start with back-to-back triples to give his team an 8-4 lead with 13:10 remaining in the opening half. Guard Ty Jerome followed two minutes later to make it a 9-0 Virginia run as the Irish couldn’t buy a bucket.

Gibbs put up two deep shots before the 10-minute mark and connected on both to close the Virginia lead to 11-10. But buckets from Guy and forward Braxton Key put Virginia back up two possessions before the under-8 media timeout.

Gibbs and Guy both had 10 points at the time with both going 4-of-7 from the field. For the Irish though, the rest of the team was a combined 0-of-10 to allow Virginia to take the lead.

It took over 13 minutes, but wing DJ Harvey hit a tough mid-range jumper for the team’s first points from someone not named TJ Gibbs. The sophomore followed on the next possession with a deep three-pointer to make it 16-15 Virginia with just over six minutes left in the half.

Potential NBA lottery pick De’Andre Hunter hit back-to-back free throw line jumpers to extend the lead to five points. A pair of free throws from John Mooney and layup via Harvey again cut the lead down to one.

But Hunter answered again with a corner three-pointer to put Virginia up 23-19 at the under-4 media timeout (2:24).

Another three-pointer from Jerome would give the Cavaliers their biggest lead (eight) at 27-19 with 1:57 left.

But Harvey and Mooney would connect on back-to-back triples to keep the Irish one possession. Big man Jack Salt would get a bucket with around 10 seconds left in the half to give his team a 29-25 lead.

Gibbs and Harvey each had 10 points during the first 20 minutes to lead the Irish with Mooney having the other five. Notre Dame shot 34.6 percent (9-of-26) overall and 33.3 percent (5-of-15) on three-point attempts.

Virginia hit 11-of-29 from the field (37.9 percent) and also posted a 5-of-15 effort behind the arc.