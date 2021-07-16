Notre Dame’s Top June Underclassmen Visitors: TEs & OL

Notre Dame has offered three tight ends in the 2023 class. Position coach John McNulty worked hard in the spring to make sure all three visited in June when visits opened back up, and he succeeded on that mission. Landing one of the three will be a different story though.

Of the trio, Notre Dame seems to be in the best position with St. Louis De Smet’s Mac Markway. His top seven schools list includes Iowa, Notre Dame, Ohio State, LSU, Florida, Alabama, and Missouri. The Rivals100 prospect seems to be leaning towards the Irish, and sources close to him rave about how well of a job Notre Dame has been doing in the recruitment. Can Notre Dame close? He may not be too far off from making a decision.