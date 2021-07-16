 Notre Dame’s Top June Underclassmen Visitors: Mac Markway, Chase Bisontis Among Strong Group Of TEs and OLs
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-16 14:08:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame's Top June Underclassmen Visitors: TEs & OL

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
The NCAA’s nearly 15-month-long dead period came to an end June 1, allowing 27 days for recruits to visit Notre Dame’s campus. This article series will look at what we believe are the top three underclassmen recruits (classes of 2023 and 2024) at each position that visited South Bend.

We continue the series with the tight ends and offensive linemen.

RELATED: QBs, RBs & WRs

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target Mac Markway
Can the Fighting Irish close for the nation's No. 86 prospect, tight end Mac Markway? (Courtesy Mac Markway)

TIGHT ENDS

Notre Dame has offered three tight ends in the 2023 class. Position coach John McNulty worked hard in the spring to make sure all three visited in June when visits opened back up, and he succeeded on that mission. Landing one of the three will be a different story though.

Of the trio, Notre Dame seems to be in the best position with St. Louis De Smet’s Mac Markway. His top seven schools list includes Iowa, Notre Dame, Ohio State, LSU, Florida, Alabama, and Missouri. The Rivals100 prospect seems to be leaning towards the Irish, and sources close to him rave about how well of a job Notre Dame has been doing in the recruitment. Can Notre Dame close? He may not be too far off from making a decision.

{{ article.author_name }}