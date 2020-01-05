Notre Dame's Top 5 Wins From 2010-19 Decade
In every decade from 1900-09 through 1990-99, there was at least one-for-the ages Notre Dame football victory that has been recounted in ensuing generations.
• The program's first major upset was 11-3 at Michigan in 1909, and the from 1910-19 it was the stunning 35-13 victory at powerful Army that grabbed the attention of the East Coast.
• The first consensus national title then was was on the West Coast in the 1925 Rose Bowl, and the "One For the Gipper" win versus Army in 1928 represented the 1920s.
• The 1935 victory at Ohio State (18-13) headlined the 1930s and was voted in 1969 the greatest college football game in the first 100 years of the sport.
• The Army showdown in 1946, plus SMU in 1949 for the 1940s, ending Oklahoma's 47-game winning streak in 1957, the back-to-back games versus Michigan State/USC to secure the 1966 national title.
• The 1973 Sugar Bowl win versus No. 1 Alabama (24-23) to capture the national title, the 1988 conquest of No. 1 Miami (31-30) to lead another championship march, and the triumph versus No. 1 Florida State (31-24) in 1993 to temporarily put 10-0 Notre Dame at No. 1.
