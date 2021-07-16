Notre Dame's Top 25 Most Important Players, No. 10: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

Throughout July, BlueandGold.com will feature a countdown of the 25 most pivotal figures counted on to help lead Notre Dame back to the College Football Playoff in 2021. This is not necessarily about who is the best player or the top pro prospect. It’s more along the lines of individuals that need to either emerge, remain a centerpiece or significantly elevate their production to help the Irish reach that goal. Much is based on talent and impact, but a premium is also placed on these questions: 1) If you subtracted this individual from the roster, how much of a setback would it be? 2) If this less proven player emerges and makes an impact, how much does that raise the ceiling (or lower it, if a breakout does not happen as expected)?

Notre Dame defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa is making the move from tackle to end this season. (Angela Driskell)

The players and their rankings were determined by vote from five BlueandGold.com staff members. Next in the countdown is senior defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, who collected 70 points in our poll.

Why Tagovailoa-Amosa Is Ranked No. 10

Much has been made of Notre Dame having to replace linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah — with good reason. He was probably the Irish's best all-around defender last year, and that's even with safety Kyle Hamilton roaming the field. Hamilton is back. No issues on replacement there. Notre Dame's leader in sacks, Adetokunbo Ogundeji, will not be back, meanwhile. His replacement? Tagovailoa-Amosa, who is moving from his four-year perch on the interior of Notre Dame's defensive line to the edge. All of Notre Dame's potential defensive starters are important. But when you take into account Tagovailoa-Amosa's 21 career starts and his eagerness to approach defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman about moving changing positions as a fifth-year senior, Tagovailoa-Amosa might mean more to the Irish than most. Freeman initially told Tagovailoa-Amosa he'd like to keep him at tackle. He eventually let the transition take place during spring practices. Head coach Brian Kelly said he was pleasantly surprised with Tagovailoa-Amosa's progress. The Irish are banking on the move being the correct one. That makes Tagovailoa-Amosa worthy of a top 10 ranking in this countdown.

Tagovailoa-Amosa’s Status Entering The Season

Tagovailoa-Amosa showed an ability to pressure the quarterback and make stops behind the line of scrimmage with 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks from the tackle position last season. Those numbers could boost with Tagovailoa-Amosa not only playing the position he wanted to ever since he was recruited by Notre Dame but also one that favors a combination of power and speed. Tagovailoa has trimmed down his weight over the offseason while maintaining his strength. The same player who once had to fend off double-teams in the middle of the line will now be presented matchups against tackles and tight ends. Of course, he could see double teams against those duos as well, but he'll be able to use his athleticism in space more than he did on the interior. Even if he has slimmed down, though, Tagovailoa-Amosa is still most likely Notre Dame's heaviest defensive end. Most of the other players at the position, like fellow strong-side ends Justin Ademilola and Nana Osafo-Mensah, are in the 250-pound range. Tagovailoa-Amosa checked in at 282 pounds last season. Tagovailoa-Amosa is going to need breathers at a position that is going to demand covering more ground than his previous one. The aforementioned ends are the likeliest of candidates to relieve him in rotations. That said, Tagovailoa-Amosa is certainly trending toward starting ahead of that duo.

What Would Be Considered A Successful Individual Season?

Contending with junior vyper Isaiah Foskey for the team lead in sacks. Foskey is Notre Dame's top returner in that category. He tallied 4.5 sacks without starting a single game. Foskey is expected to thrive in a starting role at vyper, and Tagovailoa-Amosa shadowing his success on the other end of the line would be monumental for the Irish. Tagovailoa-Amosa has battled a few nagging injuries during his time in South Bend, so staying healthy is paramount. When he's on the field, Tagovailoa-Amosa has to be the same disruptive force on the edge that he was on the inside. If he is, then Notre Dame will have quite a front four in Foskey, fifth-year senior Jayson Ademilola, fifth-year senior Kurt Hinish and Tagovailoa-Amosa.

Behind The Ranking

The top 25 was determined in the same manner as the Associated Press top 25. Five BlueandGold.com staff members submitted their ballots, and each position on the ballot was given a point value. The top ranking was worth 25 points, No. 2 was worth 24, No. 3 worth 23 and so on down until No. 25, which was worth one point. The players with the 25 highest point totals made the list. Individual rankings Patrick Engel: 10 Tyler Horka: 13 Mike Singer: 16 Todd Burlage: 12 Steve Downey: 9

Prior Top 25 Rankings