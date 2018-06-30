Georgia, Louisiana and North Carolina have become much more emphasized states in Notre Dame’s recruiting the past several years, and Texas also appears to be on the comeback in this year’s cycle.



However, entering 2018 these states still remain atop in volume and influence in the lineup among scholarship players at Notre Dame. The parentheses represent the number of scholarship players on the current team.





1. Illinois (10)

Pass catching and pass defending headline this corps. On offense, senior receiver Miles Boykin and a couple of tight ends in sophomore Cole Kmet and fifth-year senior Nic Weishar will factor into the multiple tight end formations. Meanwhile, junior Julian Love is a candidate to be an All-American at cornerback.

Freshman safety Houston Griffith — a Chicago native who starred at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. — and sophomore rover Isaiah Robertson will aid the defense and special teams, while junior John Shannon handles the long snapping.





2. Ohio (6)

Although the volume is smaller than California and Florida, the impact is more pronounced, especially along the offensive line with juniors Tommy Kraemer (right guard) and Liam Eichenberg (left tackle) taking over as starters. Senior Chris Finke will be in the receiver rotation and likely will be the punt return man a third straight year.

Seniors Nick Coleman and Shaun Crawford were starters at safety and nickel last year, respectively. This year, Coleman might have more of the nickel role while Crawford helps at corner.





3. Florida (10)

Were it not for the dismissals of wide receiver Kevin Stepherson and running back Deon McIntosh, who tallied five touchdowns apiece last year, this state might be at the top minus the drama.

Senior Mike linebacker Te’von Coney led the team in tackles (116) and stops for lost yardage (13) last season, while junior running back Tony Jones Jr. could be the lead back this season if fellow Floridian Dexter Williams isn’t ready to go for one reason or another.

Junior linebacker Jonathan Jones also might be needed to help more than on special teams. Safety Devin Studstill started nine games as a freshman two years ago.





4. California (8)

Second-year recruiting coordinator Brian Polian’s work on the West Coast, plus Hawai’i, often reaps results, including three more Golden State natives in the freshman class, led by top-100 Rivals recruit Jack Lamb at linebacker.

Two reserves from California seized the moment in the Citrus Bowl victory versus LSU. Junior quarterback Ian Book tossed two fourth-quarter touchdown passes, while sophomore Jordan Genmark-Heath, now at Buck linebacker, saw extensive action and recorded five stops, including a crucial one near the goal-line to force a field goal.





5t. Michigan (4) & New Jersey (4)

No state has greater influence on this year’s pass pressure than Michigan, which features the junior defensive end trio of starters Daelin Hayes and Khalid Kareem, plus backup Ade Ogundeji.

All four of New Jersey’s representatives are from powerful St. Peter’s Prep, most notably starting quarterback Brandon Wimbush. The freshman triumvirate of defensive line twins Jayson and Justin Ademilola plus linebacker Shayne Simon could contribute this year as well.

If you pool the crucial resources from these two states into “Michijersey,” it could be at the top.