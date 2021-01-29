At the end of the 2019 football season, the performance of the Notre Dame offensive line evoked much debate. On one hand, the unit graded out No. 2 nationally by Pro Football Focus in pass protection effectiveness. On the other, the ground game was so-so, relying particularly on the improvisation skills of quarterback Ian Book and jet sweeps from wideout Braden Lenzy to help keep defenses somewhat honest against that facet of the game.

Notre Dame's offense excelled far better in third-and-short situations in 2020 than the preceding year. (Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports)

A specific sore spot among Fighting Irish coaches and faithful was the woes on third-and-short, which we define as anything from third-and-1 to third-and-3. According to our research from the 11-2 campaign in 2019, the Fighting Irish converted only 24 of 52 (46.2 percent) chances they had on third-and-3 or less:

• 21 of 32 on third-and-1 for 65.6 percent. • 2 of 10 on third-and-2 for 20 percent. • 1 of 10 on third-and-3 for 10 percent. In 2020, with the most career starts ever returning along the offensive line (114), and four individuals up front projected to get selected in this spring’s NFL draft, upgrading those figures was anticipated and emphasized with a more physical culture. The improvement was conspicuous, finishing 37 of 49, or 75.5 percent — 29.3 percent higher than the previous season. The breakdown was: • 20 of 23 on third-and-1 for 87.0 percent (up 22.6). • 9 of 15 on third-and-2 for 60.0 percent (up 40.0). • 8 of 11 on third-and-3 for 72.7 percent (up 62.7).

3rd-And-1

Whereas the 2019 Irish started 0 of 5 in this category and then were 0 of 4 in the Camping World Bowl with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees calling his first game for the Irish in that capacity, they were 21 of 23 in between — almost identical to the 20 of 23 this year. In 2020 Notre Dame converted its first 15 third-and-1 opportunities before failing on the last play of the game during the win at Georgia Tech in the sixth game. Sophomore Kyren Williams, a powerful runner belying his 5-9, 195-pound frame, was the focal figure — and this doesn’t even include a 26-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-1 in the hard fought 27-13 win versus Duke in the opener. The next miss on third-and-1 was Nov. 7 versus Clemson when a Book fumble into the end zone after picking up the needed yardage was recovered by the Tigers. Book tallied the final touchdown of the year on a fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line with 56 seconds left in the College Football Playoff loss to Alabama.

3rd-And-2

This was troublesome in the first five games when Notre Dame was 1 of 6, among them a sack near the Pitt goal line in the fifth week. The next week at Georgia Tech it was 4 of 4 on third-and-2, leading to an 8 of 9 finish overall, including 2 of 2 against Alabama in the CFP. Interestingly, the ACC Championship rematch versus Clemson, Notre Dame didn't face a single situation of third-and-3 or less, which contributed to its season-worst 3-of-12 performance (25 percent) on third downs overall.

3rd-And-3