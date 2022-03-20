Notre Dame's sweet (16) dreams unravel in final minutes
Notre Dame couldn’t keep the mojo going. But man, the Irish came frustratingly close.
“I'm glad we went out fighting,” senior guard Dane Goodwin said. “And we really gave ourselves a chance and fought through it to the end. And that's what you ask for.”
The 11th-seeded Fighting Irish rallied back from six points down three times in the second half Sunday night and led by three with less than 2 minutes to go, but couldn’t hold on for a Sweet 16 berth in the NCAA Tournament.
No. 3 seed Texas Tech (27-9) missed 10 straight shots down the stretch, but was 8-of-8 from the free throw line in the final two minutes, and Kevin McCullar added a slam dunk with 15 seconds left to cap a 10-0 run and give the Red Raiders a 59-53 victory over the Irish at Viejas Arena in San Diego.
“We hung in there,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. “We had our chances. But they made a few more plays. And they're really gifted and they are a great defensive team.”
Notre Dame (24-11) was 0-of-4 from the field in the final 3:10 and turned the ball over twice in the final 92 seconds after turning the ball over just five times in 50 minutes against Rutgers in double overtime of the First Four game on Wednesday.
Guard Cormac Ryan said the Irish needed to keep their mojo going to beat Texas Tech. But the Irish just couldn’t come up with a big play when they needed it late.
Leading 49-47 with 3:49 left, Ryan missed the front of a one-and-one. After Bryson Williams tied it at 49 with a pair of free throw, Blake Wesley gave the Irish a 51-49 lead on a jumper from the top of the key.
But then Wesley made only one of two free throws with 2:09 left to make it 52-49 and the freshman from South Bend came up empty on Notre Dame’s next three possessions.
First he tried to drive inside but Texas Tech’s Marcus Santos-Silva knocked the ball loose and Terrence Shannon got the steal. Then, on the next possession, Wesley lost control of the ball driving inside and Santos-Silva blocked the shot.
The next time down the court, Wesley drove inside and tried to pass it back to Nate Laszewski, but threw it out of bounds.
The Irish missed three straight shots on their next possession before Santos-Silva rebounded and passed ahead to McCullar. He put the game out of reach with a fast-break slam dunk and set up a round-of-16 matchup with second-seeded Duke (30-6) Thursday night in San Francisco.
Brey applauded Wesley’s effort.
“Blake Wesley has been our best playmaker, and I will live and die with that,” Brey said. “I told him, nobody's hanging their head on this. He's the guy that has to make plays. And so he's kind of on the hot seat with it.
"But I love him. And we're not where we're at unless the young man came up the road from downtown South Bend, right?”
Guard Prentiss Hubb was asked why the Irish struggled to get anything going at the offensive end.
“They're a good defensive team. Simple as that,” he said.
The loss cost Brey a chance to send his mentor, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, into retirement after his 42-year career.
Goodwin led the Irish with 14 points and Wesley had 11 on 3-of-14 shooting as the Irish shot 33 percent overall and 32 percent from 3-point range. Ryan, who had a career-high 29 points against Alabama on Friday, was held to nine points on 3-of-8 shooting.
Kevin Obanor led Texas Tech with 15 points and 15 rebounds and Williams and McCullar had 14 points each as the Red Raiders made 35.6 percent of their shots and made 13-of-14 from the free-throw line in the second half.
The Irish had a couple of questionable calls go against them, including when the officials blew the whistle to check on a shot-clock malfunction when Laszewski was alone with the ball under the basket for an easy score.
Shortly before that, the officials failed to call McCullar for offensive goaltending when he grabbed the rim with his left hand before slamming the ball in with his right.
There were 12 lead changes in the game and seven ties. The Irish fell behind by six points three times in the first eight minutes of the second half, but tied the score at 39 on back-to-back 3-pointers by Goodwin and Ryan.
The Irish took a 44-41 lead with 9 minutes to go on a jumper by Hubb, but were never able to extend the lead beyond three.
The Irish struggled offensively throughout much of the first half, but trailed only 26-25 at intermission after hitting 5-of-16 3-pointers and holding the Red Raiders to 2-of-9 from 3-point range.
But the Irish only had two two-point baskets in the first half and each of the seven starters only managed one field goal each in the half.
The season was a surprising success for the Irish, who finished a disappointing 11-15 last year and some Irish fans were questioning whether it was time to replace Brey, who has been the Irish coach since 2000.
The feeling grew after the Irish opened the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule with an embarrassing 73-57 loss at Boston College. But then the Irish beat No. 10 Kentucky to spark an 18-4 streak in January and February and finished second in the ACC.
After a disappointing 87-80 loss to Virginia Tech in the ACC quarterfinals, the Irish were among the last teams to make it into the 68-team NCAA Tournament field.
They beat Rutgers in double overtime in the First Four game in Dayton, Ohio, on Wednesday night, then sixth-seeded Alabama in a first-round game on Friday afternoon, three time zones away.
With many of the veterans expected to return and the addition of J.J. Starling, Notre Dame’s first McDonald’s All-American in nine years, expectations will be high next season for the Irish.
Brey said a lot of players have decisions to make about coming back.
“The big thing is no one has to make that decision fast," he said. "We'll get back. We'll talk about it. I'm going to meet with all of you individually Tuesday and Wednesday, next week -- this week. And we'll work through it.
"And we've got level-headed guys. If everybody wants to test the waters, put your name in. Go ahead. Can I test the waters? I'm just kidding. Let everybody test the waters. Go ahead. And then we'll work through it. I'm very excited about what's coming.”
