Notre Dame's sweet (16) dreams unravel in final minutes

Notre Dame couldn’t keep the mojo going. But man, the Irish came frustratingly close. “I'm glad we went out fighting,” senior guard Dane Goodwin said. “And we really gave ourselves a chance and fought through it to the end. And that's what you ask for.” The 11th-seeded Fighting Irish rallied back from six points down three times in the second half Sunday night and led by three with less than 2 minutes to go, but couldn’t hold on for a Sweet 16 berth in the NCAA Tournament. No. 3 seed Texas Tech (27-9) missed 10 straight shots down the stretch, but was 8-of-8 from the free throw line in the final two minutes, and Kevin McCullar added a slam dunk with 15 seconds left to cap a 10-0 run and give the Red Raiders a 59-53 victory over the Irish at Viejas Arena in San Diego.



“We hung in there,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. “We had our chances. But they made a few more plays. And they're really gifted and they are a great defensive team.” Notre Dame (24-11) was 0-of-4 from the field in the final 3:10 and turned the ball over twice in the final 92 seconds after turning the ball over just five times in 50 minutes against Rutgers in double overtime of the First Four game on Wednesday. Guard Cormac Ryan said the Irish needed to keep their mojo going to beat Texas Tech. But the Irish just couldn’t come up with a big play when they needed it late. Leading 49-47 with 3:49 left, Ryan missed the front of a one-and-one. After Bryson Williams tied it at 49 with a pair of free throw, Blake Wesley gave the Irish a 51-49 lead on a jumper from the top of the key. But then Wesley made only one of two free throws with 2:09 left to make it 52-49 and the freshman from South Bend came up empty on Notre Dame’s next three possessions. First he tried to drive inside but Texas Tech’s Marcus Santos-Silva knocked the ball loose and Terrence Shannon got the steal. Then, on the next possession, Wesley lost control of the ball driving inside and Santos-Silva blocked the shot. The next time down the court, Wesley drove inside and tried to pass it back to Nate Laszewski, but threw it out of bounds. The Irish missed three straight shots on their next possession before Santos-Silva rebounded and passed ahead to McCullar. He put the game out of reach with a fast-break slam dunk and set up a round-of-16 matchup with second-seeded Duke (30-6) Thursday night in San Francisco.

Notre Dame guard Blake Wesley (0) puts up a shot over Texas Tech's Bryson Williams (11) during a second-round NCAA men's basketball tournament game, Sunday in San Diego. (Dennis Poroy, Associated Press)