The opening 90 seconds of last week’s Notre Dame-Florida State game couldn’t have been scripted better on Senior Night.



On the game’s second play, Fighting Irish senior nickel Nick Coleman intercepted a Seminole pass that he returned 27 yards to the FSU 3-yard line. Two plays later, senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush tossed the first of his three touchdown passes — all to seniors Miles Boykin and tight end Alize Mack — en route to a resounding 42-13 victory.

Meanwhile, senior running back Dexter Williams would romp for 202 yards rushing and two more scores.

Mack and Williams have rebounded from off-the-field issues while developing a maturity that took time to evolve. Boykin has ascended meteorically in the past year after entering his senior year with only 18 career catches.

However, the stories of Coleman and Wimbush are particularly insightful when assessing what has enabled an Irish outfit that was 4-8 just two years ago to suddenly be 10-0 and No. 3 in the land.

Last year, both Coleman and Wimbush were 12-game starters on an appreciably improved 10-3 team that finished No. 11. This year, both have been contributors but lost their starting positions, Wimbush to junior Ian Book (back this week after an injury) and Coleman to junior Alohi Gilman.

Wimbush in particular was heralded for his selfless attitude during last week’s game, but Coleman can be described as the Wimbush of the 2018 defense. Like Wimbush, he did not rock the boat or pout upon losing his starting job. His priority was to help the program to reach its ultimate destination, which included serving as a mentor to younger players.

“Just push everyone in the direction we want to be, that’s all I was really focused on,” Coleman said. “And whenever my number was called, I’ve been ready.”

He was inserted into the starting nickel package against FSU because it was necessitated by their personnel groupings. In those situations, rover Asmar Bilal (14 snaps versus FSU) is taken out in place of either Coleman (49 snaps) or freshman Houston Griffith (13 snaps).

Throughout his career, Coleman has played corner, safety and nickel, and this time the latter was necessary while the highly skilled but work-in-progress Griffith is finding his way at the college level.

“One of the guys that we highlighted in terms of who played really, really well was Nick Coleman,” said head coach Brian Kelly of the FSU game review. “We needed to make some more plays at that position, so we felt like sharing reps there with Houston.

"We wanted to give a veteran guy who has played a lot of football the opportunity to go in there against a very talented group. Nick was who we chose because of his experience. He lived up to it. That's the best game he's played in quite some time, and we're really happy for him. I think we found out the right kind of rotation there, that Nick will get the bulk of the work, and he'll get a break when Houston comes in.”

Look for a similar alignment against a potent Syracuse offense that is seventh nationally with a 44.4 scoring average during its surprising 8-2 start, eclipsing the 40-point mark eight times.

“He got a lot of work this week,” said Kelly of Coleman. “Certainly with their 10 personnel (one running back, no tight end), the nickel will be an important piece of what we do. I thought he was savvy. Later in the season, I like to do more 1-on-1 for the speed, so I got a chance to see him more this week. I thought he was on top of his game.”

Two years ago, the sophomore Coleman lost his starting job at cornerback by the time the 1-3 Irish played Syracuse. The 50-33 Irish victory was “basically a track meet,” as Coleman recalled it, and freshman corners such as Julian Love, Troy Pride and Donte Vaughn, along with safety Jalen Elliott, were pushing Coleman out of playing time.

Yet Coleman rebounded the next season to start 12 games at safety, which has helped him at the unique nickel spot.

“You have to be three different positions at once,” said Coleman of nickel. “You have to be a linebacker in certain plays, you have to see the field like a safety and then you have to cover like a corner. With my experience, it’s helped me be able to play all three positions combined into that one nickel spot.”

Running back actually was his best position at Ohio’s Archbishop Alter, where Notre Dame senior receiver Chris Finke also starred. Coleman worked there for a week in an emergency spot in 2016 during the season, and lobbied for a chance to return there this spring before receiver Jafar Armstrong and quarterback Avery Davis were selected.

Losing a starting job as a senior is never easy for any competitor like Coleman or Wimbush, but having invested so much the past three years, both wanted to see the ultimate reaping of team benefits.

“Just my love for this program,” Coleman responded on what kept him motivated. “My class especially, we’ve been through the ups and the downs, and we’ve put in the work to put our program back where it needs to be. I just didn’t want any of that to go to waste. Those winters with [director of performance Matt] Balis were too tough just to give up on something like that.

“I try not to let football dictate my happiness. I’ve worked too hard to be vengeful about a situation like that. We’ve been getting wins, so at the end of the day that makes me happy.”

When asked if he is proud of how he has hung in amidst setbacks, Coleman shrugged it off.

“That’s the standard,” he said. “There’s no ‘proud’ in being proud about that. It’s been a fun year.”

The right attitude can carry an individual, and an entire program, a long way.