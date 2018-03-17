Penn State (23-13) led wire-to-wire this afternoon taking down the Irish 73-63 in the second round of the NIT ending Notre Dame's (21-15) season. Mike Brey's group started slow offensively and was unable to rally late to move on to the quarterfinals and extend an up-and-down year. Here is Blue & Gold Illustrated's quarter-by-quarter recap of the Irish loss. Full stats can be FOUND HERE.

FIRST QUARTER

It was a struggle offensively for the Irish going with a field goal for nearly the first five minutes before senior point guard Matt Farrell connected on a reverse layup with 5:02 left.

Before Farrell’s bucket, Penn State had built an 8-3 lead behind four points each from guard Tony Carr and forward Lamar Stevens. All three of the Irish points came from senior forward Bonzie Colson at the free throw line. The Nittany Lions led 8-5 with 4:28 remaining in the opening quarter. A dunk by big man Austin Torres made it 11-9 Nittany Lions before Pat Chambers’ group went on a 10-1 run to close out the quarter behind three-pointers from guards Shep Garner and Josh Reaves to take a 21-10 lead. At the end of the opening 10 minutes, Notre Dame was 3-of-12 from the floor with five turnovers. Penn State was 7-of-18 overall with a 3-of-9 clip behind the arc.

SECOND QUARTER

The offensive performance for both teams didn’t get much better to open the second quarter with a combined 2-of-12 effort in the three-and-a-half minutes. Both field goals came from the Irish going to big man Martinas Geben to make it 21-14 Penn State.

It remained a seven-point lead for Penn State going into the next timeout (3:50) with Penn State up 26-19. A pair of free throws from Colson cut the Irish gap to 26-21 before Farrell got a jumper to fall to make it a one possession game at 26-23 with 2:44 left before halftime. Notre Dame failed to score the rest of the way to allow Penn State to take a 28-23 edge into the break. The Irish shot 7-of-28 (25 percent) overall in the first 20 minutes while Penn State didn’t fare much better at 9-of-30 (30 percent). The Irish were 0-for-7 behind the arc while Penn State was just 4-of-14 (28.6 percent). Colson led the Irish with seven points and eight rebounds while Carr had nine points and four rebounds for Penn State.

THIRD QUARTER

Penn State extend its lead over the first five minutes of the third quarter by three points with a 35-27 edge.

Carr scored four points in those five minutes while Garner added a trip and Reaves a pair of free throws. Colson hit two buckets and Gibbs contributed one to pace the Irish. A personal 5-0 run by Reaves made it 42-31 Penn State with 3:26 remaining in the quarter. Colson helped get the lead back down to nine, but the senior re-injured the left foot that cost him 15 games going up for a rebound. Penn State extend its lead to 50-36 going into the final 10 minutes with a late three-pointer from Garner.

FOURTH QUARTER