Blueandgold.com

Since 1942, the University of Michigan football team has played at Notre Dame Stadium during the afternoon 12 times — and actually owns a winning mark of 6-5-1 in such outings.



Ah, but when Michigan plays at night in Notre Dame Stadium, the Fighting Irish boast an “electrifying” 5-0 record, which they will try to boost to 6-0 this weekend.

Long-time college football analyst Beano Cook used to refer to LSU as "the Count Dracula of college football" because they do their greatest damage at home in the night. It's been the same with Notre Dame hosting Michigan in prime time.

Our week-long five-part series chronologically reviews each of those conquests. Part IV was the 2012 contest that helped propel an amazing 12-0 regular season:





Sept. 22, 2012: Notre Dame 13, Michigan 6

Back Drop: Unranked at the beginning of the season after back-to-back 8-5 seasons — and 32-31 over the past five years — a 3-0 start elevated Notre Dame to No. 11.

Michigan was No. 8 in the preseason after head coach Brady Hoke debuted in 2011 with an 11-2 finish and Sugar Bowl win. However, a 41-14 demolition at the hands of defending national champ Alabama in the opener dropped the 2-1 Wolverines to No. 18 entering the game.





The Electricity: Michigan owned a three-game winning streak against the Irish — each of them by four points: 38-34 (2009) 28-24 (2010) and 35-31 (2011). Moreover, each Irish defeat became more devastating than the previous one. The Wolverines tallied the game winning touchdown with 11 seconds left in the 2009 contest, 27 seconds remaining in 2010 — and two seconds on a mind-boggling 80-yard march with 30 seconds left in the dramatic 2011 rally.

Senior quarterback Denard Robinson also had possibly the two greatest individual efforts ever against an Irish defense. In 2010 he accounted for 502 yards total offense with 258 rushing and 244 passing, and in 2011 it was “down” to 446, 338 passing and 108 rushing.





Outcome: In the 31 meetings between the two teams from the series renewal in 1978 until its temporarily hiatus after 2014, this was the lowest scoring affair, with the Irish prevailing 13-6.

The Fighting Irish defense forced six turnovers and at one point intercepted five consecutive pass attempts, including a halfback toss into the end zone. Robinson threw four of the picks and was held in check with 138 yards passing and 90 hard-earned yards rushing on 26 attempts.

Notre Dame senior linebacker Manti Te’o headlined the charge with two interceptions to complement his eight stops.

Meanwhile, the Irish offense also was skittish, especially with two early interception tosses by sophomore quarterback Everett Golson. Junior Tommy Rees was inserted in the second quarter to provide a stabilizing force, and although Notre Dame kept it safe and managed only 239 yards total offense, Rees did not turn over the ball, completed 8 of 11 passes for 115 yards and scored the game’s lone touchdown on a short QB draw.

For the first time in 10 years, Notre Dame was 4-0 — en route to its first ever 12-0 regular season finish.