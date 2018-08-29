Since 1942, the University of Michigan football team has played at Notre Dame Stadium during the afternoon 12 times — and actually owns a winning mark of 6-5-1 in such outings.



Ah, but when Michigan plays at night in Notre Dame Stadium, the Fighting Irish boast an “electrifying” 5-0 record, which they will try to boost to 6-0 this weekend. Long-time college football analyst Beano Cook used to refer to LSU as "the Count Dracula of college football" because they do their greatest damage at home in the night. It's been the same with Notre Dame hosting Michigan in prime time.

Our week-long five-part series chronologically reviews each of those conquests. Part II is what at the time appeared to be an unlikely prelude to the 1988 national title:





Sept. 10, 1988: Notre Dame 19, Michigan 17

Back Drop: Whereas Michigan was the preseason No. 1 ranked team by Sporting News, Notre Dame entered the contest on a three-game losing streak — like the Wolverines are this year — and were outscored 80-30 in those contests.

The Fighting Irish also had to replace their entire offensive line, the entire defense line plus Heisman Trophy winner Tim Brown. It would probably take at least one more campaign for third-year head coach Lou Holtz, a modest 13-10 his first two seasons, to maybe get the Irish back into contention after a 43-36-1 mark the previous seven years.

Oh, Notre Dame also had a first-time defensive coordinator promoted from linebackers coach (Barry Alvarez), and a maligned quarterback (Tony Rice) who was known as a good runner but a woefully inaccurate passer who completed only 41.2 percent of his attempts the previous year with one touchdown and four interceptions. Rice also had lost his starting job in the bowl game.

Any of this sound familiar in 2018?





The Electricity: It was the first time Notre Dame was facing Michigan in a home night game since 1982 — the first ever nocturnal event at the Stadium, and that also was on the heels of losing the two previous games to finish the season 5-6. The antsy feeling to finally get the program turned around in 1988 in this nationally televised prime-time matchup on CBS was palpable.





Outcome: Every Notre Dame point comes on special teams in its 19-17 triumph that moves it up from No. 13 to No. 8 in the Associated Press poll.

Ricky Watters opens the scoring with an 81-yard punt return in the first quarter, and 5-5, 135-pound senior walk-on and pre-med major Reggie Ho is 4-for-4 on field goals, the last from 26 yards out with 1:13 left in the contest that is the fourth lead change in the game.

On defense, Alvarez's crew limits the Wolverines to 213 yards total offense. Sophomore linemen Chris Zorich and George "Boo" WIllliams combine for 22 tackles in their first career starts, linebacker Michael Stonebreaker (suspended from football the previous year) is credited with 16 tackles, and unheralded fifth-year rush end Frank Stams, making his first start on defense, records two sacks.

Rice begins the game 0 of 8 passing with one interception, but leads the game-winning 71-yard drive after Michigan had taken a 17-16 lead with 5:39 left on Mike Gillette’s 49-yard field goal.

A dropped interception sets up Gillette for a 48-yard attempt on the final play, but this time it sails awry — setting the table for what would become an amazing Irish march to the national title.

Meanwhile, Michigan would go on to win the Big Ten and Rose Bowl — and its two losses were by two points to No. 1 Notre Dame (19-17) and one point to No. 2 Miami (31-30) after having led 30-14 halfway through the fourth quarter.

That 31-30 score versus Miami would also be seen later in the year at Notre Dame, too.