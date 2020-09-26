BlueAndGold - Notre Dame’s Roster Is Ready And Able

Notre Dame’s Roster Is Ready And Able
We talked a couple of weeks ago about how the experience Notre Dame features at quarterback and along its offensive line would help this team overcome the loss of practice time through the spring and summer, and help it survive any curveballs COVID-19 threw its way once the season kicked off.
Perhaps what we didn’t realize until last Saturday during the 52-0 whitewash of South Florida is how well-equipped Notre Dame is to handle injuries and quarantines beyond just the quarterback and O-line positions. And given the events of the last couple of weeks, what a blessing this depth could become.
In the days leading up to the South Florida game, four Notre Dame players tested positive for coronavirus, putting those four in isolation and six other Irish into quarantine through contact trace protocols, all were out for the USF game.
Among the missing players were the “co-starters” at Buck linebacker, junior Shayne Simon and sophomore Marist Liufau. Also gone was Notre Dame’s best cornerback, junior Tariq Bracy. Sophomore safety Kyle Hamilton, who was already listed as day-to-day after suffering a sprained ankle against Duke, didn’t play either.
On most other teams, losing that kind of defensive star power would’ve been catastrophic.
Instead, Notre Dame pitched the fourth shutout of Brian Kelly’s 11-year Notre Dame coaching career.
Sophomore linebacker Jack Kiser — expected in the preseason to be the fourth option at Buck linebacker — filled in admirably for Simon and Liufau, leading the team with eight tackles, two of those for loss while also adding a quarterback hurry and a game ball.
With Bracy out at cornerback, freshman Clarence Lewis made his first career appearance and start for the Irish and responded with five tackles, one for loss, and a team best three pass breakups, two on deep balls.
And with Hamilton sidelined, junior Houston Griffith made only the second start of his career and finished with five tackles, one for loss.
Head coach Brian Kelly explained afterward that given the coronavirus cloud hanging over the 2020 season, his “next man in” philosophy applies more this year than any other in his career because of the inevitable player losses that forced the postponement of today’s game against Wake Forest and will linger throughout the season.
“We hold a standard and develop a standard that requires all of those [substitute] players to be alert, be ready, there’s no coasting,” Kelly explained. “You don’t take the year off and kind of say, ‘Well, I’m not going to play.’ We keep everybody alert.”
Adding more emphasis on preparedness — even for the guys well down on the depth chart — is the recent ruling from the NCAA that provides all players an extra year of eligibility in 2021.
Be ready, because with no playing time restrictions this season, even the fourth-stringers and developmental players will hear their numbers called.
Last year, in a tweak from the previous system when players could only participate early in the season to save eligibility, the NCAA allowed a student-athlete to play in any four games during the course of the season and still preserve their year.
“Those two things are really working for you this year as well,” Kelly explained, “where these guys are really engaged and know that they can be called upon at any time.”
With reliable players listed even three and four deep at essentially every position group this season — and with nine veteran graduate students starting in the season opener against Duke — this is undoubtedly Kelly’s deepest and oldest Notre Dame team.
And with the unfortunate but inevitable player shortages coming in the weeks ahead, what a nice roster advantage this all becomes to help Kelly work through them.
