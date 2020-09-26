BlueAndGold - Notre Dame’s Roster Is Ready And Able

We talked a couple of weeks ago about how the experience Notre Dame features at quarterback and along its offensive line would help this team overcome the loss of practice time through the spring and summer, and help it survive any curveballs COVID-19 threw its way once the season kicked off. Perhaps what we didn’t realize until last Saturday during the 52-0 whitewash of South Florida is how well-equipped Notre Dame is to handle injuries and quarantines beyond just the quarterback and O-line positions. And given the events of the last couple of weeks, what a blessing this depth could become. In the days leading up to the South Florida game, four Notre Dame players tested positive for coronavirus, putting those four in isolation and six other Irish into quarantine through contact trace protocols, all were out for the USF game.

Making only his second career start last Saturday against South Florida, Irish junior safety Houston Griffith was one of several unlikely heroes in Notre Dame’s 52-0 win. (Photo by Angela Driskell)

Among the missing players were the “co-starters” at Buck linebacker, junior Shayne Simon and sophomore Marist Liufau. Also gone was Notre Dame’s best cornerback, junior Tariq Bracy. Sophomore safety Kyle Hamilton, who was already listed as day-to-day after suffering a sprained ankle against Duke, didn’t play either. On most other teams, losing that kind of defensive star power would’ve been catastrophic. Instead, Notre Dame pitched the fourth shutout of Brian Kelly’s 11-year Notre Dame coaching career. Sophomore linebacker Jack Kiser — expected in the preseason to be the fourth option at Buck linebacker — filled in admirably for Simon and Liufau, leading the team with eight tackles, two of those for loss while also adding a quarterback hurry and a game ball. With Bracy out at cornerback, freshman Clarence Lewis made his first career appearance and start for the Irish and responded with five tackles, one for loss, and a team best three pass breakups, two on deep balls. And with Hamilton sidelined, junior Houston Griffith made only the second start of his career and finished with five tackles, one for loss.