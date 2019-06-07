News More News
Notre Dame's Road Less Traveled In 2019

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

Dgz6ihkny4lggnq8iggo
Notre Dame's road schedule in 2019 does not include a Shamrock Series trip like last year versus Syracuse. (Bill Panzica)

During last year’s run to Notre Dame’s second 12-0 regular season in seven years, the Fighting Irish didn’t “take the road less traveled,” with apologies to the esteemed poet Robert Frost.

Over the final five-week stretch of the season that included two trips to California, head coach Brian Kelly’s team traveled an estimated 8,731 air-and-bus miles while playing at home only once. Such travel logs are not unheard of for schools such as Hawaii or the military academies, but for a Power 5 Conference school it’s unfathomable.

