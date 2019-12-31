Notre Dame's Record (Ian) Book Entering 2020
The announced return of quarterback Ian Book for his fifth season of eligibility in 2020 means that some other book will likely be revised.
The Notre Dame football record book that is, and some will involve his current position coach and potential play-caller, Tom Rees.
Entering 2020, Book will have a legitimate chance to finish first or second on the Notre Dame career charts in numerous categories.
Completions: Book has 500.
He won’t catch Brady Quinn’s standard of 929, but at No. 2 is Jimmy Clausen with 695, and Rees is No. 3 at 627.
If Book matches his 240 completions from this season, he would be at 740 to move to No. 2.
Passing Yards: Book has 6,118.
Quinn’s 11,762 won’t be reached, but No. 2 Clausen with 8,148 and Rees at No. 3 with 7,670 can easily be surpassed with a healthy season and continued effectiveness. He would need 2,031 to get to No. 2.
Touchdown Passes: Book has 57
He had 34 this year, and if he tosses 39 next season he will eclipse Quinn’s 95. The next-in-line totals of 61 (Rees) and Clausen (60) could be broken in the 2020 opener versus Navy.
Completion Percentage: Book is at 63.45
He holds the current mark, ahead of Clausen (62.6), Kevin McDougal (62.2) and DeShone Kizer (60.8).
Pass Efficiency Rating: Book is at 148.28
This ranks No. 2, behind McDougal’s 156.7 but just ahead of No. 3 Kizer (147.7) and No. 4 Jarious Jackson (145.7).
Rushing Yards By A QB: Book has 1,033
He should move past 2 through 4 that features Brandon Wimbush (1,155), Tom Clements (1,148) and Joe Theismann (1,091) — bowl games also included for the latter two — but would need 1,017 to move past Tony Rice’s 2,049.
Victories As A Starter: Book has 20 (20-3)
The current record of 29 wins as a starter is shared by Clements (29-5 from 1972-74), Ron Powlus (29-16-1 from 1994-97) and Quinn (29-17 from 2003-06).
Note that maybe Book's most prominent win — 21-17 versus LSU in the 2018 Citrus Bowl — is not included because he was not the starter. But in a relief effort off the bench he threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes in the win.
