The announced return of quarterback Ian Book for his fifth season of eligibility in 2020 means that some other book will likely be revised. The Notre Dame football record book that is, and some will involve his current position coach and potential play-caller, Tom Rees.

Ian Book will rank with some top names in school history when it comes to individual stats. (Ken Martin)

Entering 2020, Book will have a legitimate chance to finish first or second on the Notre Dame career charts in numerous categories.

Completions: Book has 500. He won’t catch Brady Quinn’s standard of 929, but at No. 2 is Jimmy Clausen with 695, and Rees is No. 3 at 627. If Book matches his 240 completions from this season, he would be at 740 to move to No. 2.

Passing Yards: Book has 6,118. Quinn’s 11,762 won’t be reached, but No. 2 Clausen with 8,148 and Rees at No. 3 with 7,670 can easily be surpassed with a healthy season and continued effectiveness. He would need 2,031 to get to No. 2.

Touchdown Passes: Book has 57 He had 34 this year, and if he tosses 39 next season he will eclipse Quinn’s 95. The next-in-line totals of 61 (Rees) and Clausen (60) could be broken in the 2020 opener versus Navy.