BlueandGold.com has learned that sophomore quarterback Phil Jurkovec has entered the transfer portal. A Notre Dame source indicated that the staff is not expecting him to take his name out of the portal.

Redshirted in 2018 as a freshman, Jurkovec remained the backup this past season behind senior Ian Book , who announced less than two weeks ago that he would return for his fifth season of eligibility at Notre Dame in 2020.

Jurkovec appeared in six games this season, mainly in blowout wins (and a blowout defeat at Michigan). He completed 12 of 16 passes (75 percent) for 222 yards and two touchdowns, and added 22 carries for 130 yards (5.9 yards per carry), finishing sixth on the team in that category.

Ranked the No. 87 prospect overall nationally and the No. 5 dual-threat quarterback in the land, Jurkovec starred at Pine-Richland High School in Pittsburgh, where he was named the Gatorade Player of the Year, the Class 6A Player of the Year and USA Today’s Offensive Player of the Year in Pennsylvania.

As a senior he completed 72.8 percent of his passes for 3,969 yards, 39 touchdowns and six interceptions and also rushed for 1,211 yards (9.2 yards per carry) and 24 touchdowns that resulted in a 16-0 finish and the school’s first-ever 6A state championship.