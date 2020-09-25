Notre Dame’s Passing Attack Is Game-Manager Centric, But Is It Sustainable?
Head coach Brian Kelly knows what fifth-year senior quarterback Ian Book isn’t, but nonetheless referred to him as that very thing. Because it’s what he has been so far this year, by virtue of game planning.
Manager.
Kelly is steadfast in his belief in Book, Notre Dame’s third-year starting quarterback, and his ability to help the Irish win. Through two games this year, they haven’t needed to turn to him.
“I thought he managed our offense very well,” Kelly said after a 52-0 win against South Florida. “He’s not a manager, but he managed the things that we asked him to do.”
Kelly has asked him to complete the easy throws and take a backseat to a running game philosophy shift under first-year offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.
These first two weeks have been all about transitioning into the outsize zone running scheme as the basis for the rushing attack. The offensive line and running backs’ comfort operating it has visibly grown. Notre Dame is averaging 5.6 yards per carry, excluding sacks. Taking out scrambles and sacks, Notre Dame has called runs on 77 plays and passes the other 62.
Book, meanwhile, is 31-for-50 passing for 407 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He’s averaging 8.0 yards per pass. Good numbers for a manager, indeed.
