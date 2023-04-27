As the three-day, seven-round 2023 NFL Draft gets underway Thursday night (8 EDT; ABC/ESPN/NFL Network), here's a look back at Notre Dame's history on draft night with the more recent of its record 522 selections.

How Notre Dame players have fared in the NFL Draft since 1989, the spring after the Irish won their most recent national title. Included are the round the player was taken, position, drafting team and overall selection.



