Notre Dame's NFL Draft history
As the three-day, seven-round 2023 NFL Draft gets underway Thursday night (8 EDT; ABC/ESPN/NFL Network), here's a look back at Notre Dame's history on draft night with the more recent of its record 522 selections.
How Notre Dame players have fared in the NFL Draft since 1989, the spring after the Irish won their most recent national title. Included are the round the player was taken, position, drafting team and overall selection.
|Rd/Player
|Pos.
|Team
|Overall
|
1. Kyle Hamilton
|
S
|
Baltimore
|
14
|
5. Kyren Williams
|
RB
|
L.A. Rams
|
164
|Rd/Player
|Pos.
|Team
|Overall
|
2. Liam Eichenberg
|
OT
|
Miami
|
42
|
2. Aaron Banks
|
OG
|
San Francisco
|
48
|
2. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|
LB
|
Cleveland
|
52
|
3. Tommy Tremble
|
TE
|
Carolina
|
83
|
3. Robert Hainsey
|
OT
|
Tampa Bay
|
95
|
4. Ian Book
|
QB
|
New Orleans
|
133
|
Daelin Hayes
|
DE
|
Baltimore
|
171
|
Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|
DE
|
Atlanta
|
182
|
Ben Skowronek
|
WR
|
L.A. Rams
|
249
|Rd/Player
|Pos.
|Team
|Overall
|
2. Cole Kmet
|
TE
|
Chicago
|
43
|
2. Chase Claypool
|
WR
|
Pittsburgh
|
49
|
3. Julian Okwara
|
DE
|
Detroit
|
67
|
4. Troy Pride Jr.
|
CB
|
Carolina
|
113
|
5. Khalid Kareem
|
DE
|
Cincinnati
|
147
|
6. Alohi Gilman
|
S
|
L.A. Chargers
|
186
|Rd/Player
|Pos.
|Team
|Overall
|
1. Jarry Tillery
|
DT
|
L.A. Chargers
|
28
|
3. Myles Boykin
|
WR
|
Baltimore
|
93
|
4. Julian Love
|
S
|
N.Y. Giants
|
108
|
4. Drue Tranquill
|
LB
|
L.A. Chargers
|
130
|
6. Dexter Williams
|
RB
|
Green Bay
|
194
|
7. Alizé Mack
|
TE
|
New Orleans
|
231
|Rd/Player
|Pos.
|Team
|Overall
|
1. Quenton Nelson
|
OG
|
Indianapolis
|
6
|
1. Mike McGlinchey
|
OT
|
San Francisco
|
9
|
4. Durham Smythe
|
TE
|
Miami
|
123
|
6. Equanimeous St. Brown
|
WR
|
Greem Bay
|
207
|Rd/Player
|Pos.
|Team
|Overall
|
2. DeShone Kizer
|
QB
|
Cleveland
|
52
|
7. Isaac Rochell
|
DE
|
L.A. Chargers
|
225
|Rd/Player
|Pos.
|Team
|Overall
|
1. Ronnie Stanley
|
OT
|
Baltimore
|
6
|
1. Will Fuller
|
WR
|
Houston
|
21
|
2. Jaylon Smith
|
LB
|
Dallas
|
34
|
2. Nick Martin
|
C
|
Houston
|
50
|
3. KeiVarae Russell
|
CB
|
Kansas City
|
74
|
3. C.J. Prosise
|
RB
|
Seattle
|
90
|
4. Sheldon Day
|
DT
|
Jacksonville
|
103
|Rd/Player
|Pos.
|Team
|Overall
|
Ben Koyack
|
TE
|
Jacksonville
|
229
|Rd/Player
|Pos.
|Team
|Overall
|
1. Zack Martin
|
OG
|
Dallas
|
16
|
2. Stephon Tuitt
|
DE
|
Pittsburgh
|
46
|
2. Troy Niklas
|
TE
|
Arizona
|
52
|
3. Louis Nix III
|
NG
|
Houston
|
83
|
3. Chris Watt
|
OG
|
San Diego
|
89
|
4. Prince Shembo
|
OLB
|
Atlanta
|
139
|
6. Bennett Jackson
|
CB
|
N.Y. Giants
|
187
|
6. TJ Jones
|
WR
|
Detroit
|
189
|Rd/Player
|Pos.
|Team
|Overall
|
1. Tyler Eifert
|
TE
|
Cincinnati
|
21
|
2. Manti Te'o
|
LB
|
San Diego
|
38
|
6. Jamoris Slaughter
|
S
|
Cleveland
|
175
|
6. Theo Riddick
|
RB
|
Detroit
|
199
|
6. Kapron Lewis-Moore
|
DE
|
Baltimore
|
200
|
7. Zeke Motta
|
S
|
Atlanta
|
244
|Rd/Player
|Pos.
|Team
|Overall
|
1. Michael Floyd
|
WR
|
Arizona
|
13
|
1. Harrison Smith
|
S
|
Minnesota
|
29
|
5. Robert Blanton
|
CB/S
|
Minnesota
|
139
|
5. Darius Fleming
|
LB
|
San Francisco
|
165
|Rd/Player
|Pos.
|Team
|Overall
|
2. Kyle Rudolph
|
TE
|
Minnesota
|
43
|Rd/Player
|Pos.
|Team
|Overall
|
2. Jimmy Clausen
|
QB
|
Carolina
|
48
|
2. Golden Tate
|
WR
|
Seattle
|
60
|
6. Sam Young
|
OT
|
Dallas
|
179
|
6. Eric Olsen
|
OG
|
Denver
|
183
|Rd/Player
|Pos.
|Team
|Overall
|
4. David Bruton
|
S
|
Denver
|
114
|Rd/Player
|Pos.
|Team
|Overall
|
2. John Carlson
|
TE
|
Seattle
|
38
|
2. Trevor Laws
|
DT
|
Philadelphia
|
47
|
3. Tom Zbikowski
|
S
|
Baltimore
|
86
|
6. John Sullivan
|
C
|
Minnesota
|
187
|Rd/Player
|Pos.
|Team
|Overall
|
1. Brady Quinn
|
QB
|
Cleveland
|
22
|
2. Victor Abiamiri
|
DE
|
Philadelphia
|
57
|
3. Ryan Harris
|
OT
|
Denver
|
70
|
5. Derek Landri
|
DT
|
Jacksonville
|
166
|
6. Mike Richardson
|
CB
|
New England
|
202
|
7. Dan Santucci
|
OG
|
Cincinnati
|
230
|
7. Chinedum Ndukwe
|
S
|
Cincinnati
|
253
|Rd/Player
|Pos.
|Team
|Overall
|
2. Anthony Fasano
|
TE
|
Dallas
|
53
|
3. Maurice Stovall
|
WR
|
Tampa Bay
|
90
|
6. Dan Stevenson
|
OG
|
New England
|
205
|Rd/Player
|Pos.
|Team
|Overall
|
3. Justin Tuck
|
DE
|
N.Y. Giants
|
74
|
5. Jerome Collins
|
TE
|
St. Louis
|
144
|Rd/Player
|Pos.
|Team
|Overall
|
2. Julius Jones
|
RB
|
Dallas
|
43
|
2. Courtney Watson
|
LB
|
New Orleans
|
60
|
4. Glenn Earl
|
S
|
Houston
|
122
|
6.Vontez Duff
|
CB
|
Houston
|
170
|
7. Jim Molinaro
|
OT
|
Washington
|
180
|Rd/Player
|Pos.
|Team
|Overall
|
1. Jeff Faine
|
C
|
Cleveland
|
21
|
5. Jordan Black
|
OT
|
Kansas City
|
153
|
5. Sean Mahan
|
OG
|
Tampa Bay
|
168
|
5. Shane Walton
|
CB
|
St. Louis
|
170
|
6. Gerome Sapp
|
S
|
Baltimore
|
182
|
6. Arnaz Battle
|
WR
|
San Francisco
|
197
|
6. Brennan Curtin
|
OT
|
Green Bay
|
212
|Rd/Player
|Pos.
|Team
|Overall
|
2. Anthony Weaver
|
DE
|
Baltimore
|
52
|
4. Rocky Boiman
|
LB
|
Tennessee
|
133
|
5. John Owens
|
TE
|
Detroit
|
138
|
6. Tyreo Harrison
|
LB
|
Philadelphia
|
198
|
6. Javin Hunter
|
WR
|
Baltimore
|
206
|
7. David Givens
|
WR
|
New England
|
253
|Rd/Player
|Pos.
|Team
|Overall
|
3. Mike Gandy
|
OG
|
Chicago
|
68
|
3. Brock Williams
|
CB
|
New England
|
86
|
4. Jabari Holloway
|
TE
|
New England
|
119
|
6. Tony Driver
|
S
|
Buffalo
|
178
|
6. Dan O'Leary
|
TE
|
Buffalo
|
195
|
7. Anthony Denman
|
LB
|
Jacksonville
|
213
|Rd/Player
|Pos.
|Team
|Overall
|
7. Jarious Jackson
|
QB
|
Denver
|
2014
|Rd/Player
|Pos.
|Team
|Overall
|
1. Luke Petitgout
|
OT
|
N.Y. Giants
|
19
|
5. Jerry Wisne
|
OG
|
Chicago
|
143
|
5. Mike Rosenthal
|
OT
|
N.Y. Ciants
|
149
|
5. Malcolm Johnson
|
WR
|
Pittsburgh
|
166
|
7. Hunter Smith
|
P
|
Indianapolis
|
210
|
7. Autry Denson
|
WR
|
Tampa Bay
|
233
|
7. Kory Minor
|
LB
|
San Francisco
|
234
|Rd/Player
|Pos.
|Team
|Overall
|
3. Allen Rossum
|
CB
|
Philadelphia
|
85
|Rd/Player
|Pos.
|Team
|Overall
|
1. Renaldo Wynn
|
DE
|
Jacksonville
|
21
|
2. Marc Edwards
|
RB
|
San Franscisco
|
55
|
3. Bertrand Berry
|
LB
|
Indianapolis
|
86
|
3. Kinnon Tatum
|
LB
|
Carolina
|
87
|
5. Pete Chryplewicz
|
TE
|
Detroit
|
135
|Rd/Player
|Pos.
|Team
|Overall
|
2. Derrick Mayes
|
WR
|
Green Bay
|
56
|
4. Paul Grasmanis
|
NG
|
Chicago
|
116
|
6. Shawn Wooden
|
CB
|
Miami
|
189
|
6. Dusty Zeigler
|
OG
|
Buffalo
|
202
|Rd/Player
|Pos.
|Team
|Overall
|
2. Ray Zellars
|
RB
|
New Orleans
|
44
|
2. Bobby Taylor
|
CB
|
Philadelphia
|
50
|
4. Oliver Gibson
|
NG
|
Pittsburgh
|
120
|
5. Michael Miller
|
WR
|
Cleveland
|
147
|
7. Travis Davis
|
S
|
New Orleans
|
242
|Rd/Player
|Pos.
|Team
|Overall
|
1. Bryant Young
|
DT
|
San Francisco
|
7
|
1. Aaron Taylor
|
OT
|
Green Bay
|
16
|
1. Jeff Burris
|
S
|
Buffalo
|
27
|
2. Tim Ruddy
|
C
|
Miami
|
65
|
3. Jim Flanigan
|
DT
|
Chicago
|
74
|
3. Willie Clark
|
CB
|
San Diego
|
82
|
3. Lake Dawson
|
WR
|
Kansas City
|
92
|
5. John Covington
|
S
|
Indianapolis
|
133
|
5. Anthony Peterson
|
LB
|
San Francisco
|
153
|
7. Pete Bercich
|
LB
|
Minnesota
|
211
|Rd/Player
|Pos.
|Team
|Overall
|
1. Rick Mirer
|
QB
|
Seattle
|
2
|
1. Jerome Bettis
|
RB
|
L.A. Rams
|
10
|
1. Tom Carter
|
CB
|
Washington
|
17
|
1. Irv Smith
|
TE
|
New Orleans
|
20
|
2. Demetrius DuBose
|
LB
|
Tampa Bay
|
34
|
2. Reggie Brooks
|
RB
|
Washington
|
45
|
4. Devon McDonald
|
LB
|
Indianapolis
|
106
|
5. Lindsay Knapp
|
OG
|
Kansas City
|
130
|
8. Craig Hentrich
|
PK/P
|
N.Y. Jets
|
200
|Rd/Player
|Pos.
|Team
|Overall
|
1. Derek Brown
|
TE
|
N.Y. Giants
|
14
|
2. Rod Smith
|
DB
|
New England
|
35
|
4. Rodney Culver
|
RB
|
Indianapolis
|
85
|
4. Tony Brooks
|
RB
|
Philadelphia
|
92
|
4. Gene McGuire
|
C
|
New Orleans
|
95
|
6. Tony Smith
|
WR
|
Kansas City
|
159
|
8. George Williams
|
DT
|
Cleveland
|
163
|
9. Mirko Jurkovic
|
OG
|
Chicago
|
246
|Rd/Player
|Position
|Team
|Overall
|
1. Todd Lyght
|
CB
|
L.A. Rams
|
5
|
2. Ricky Watters
|
RB
|
San Francisco
|
45
|
2. Chris Zorich
|
NG
|
Chicago
|
49
|
3. Bob Dahl
|
DT
|
Cincinnati
|
72
|
4. Raghib '"Rocket" Ismail
|
WR
|
L.A. Raiders
|
100
|
5. Tim Ryan
|
OG
|
Tampa Bay
|
136
|
7. Andre Jones
|
LB
|
Pittsburgh
|
185
|
8. Scott Kowalkowski
|
LB
|
Philadelphia
|
216
|
9. Mike Stonebreaker
|
LB
|
Chicago
|
245
|
10. Mike Heldt
|
C
|
San Diego
|
257
|Rd/Player
|Position
|Team
|Overall
|
2. Anthony Johnson
|
RB
|
Indianapolis
|
36
|
2. Tim Grunhard
|
OG
|
Kansas City
|
40
|
2. Jeff Alm
|
DT
|
Houston
|
41
|
2. Pat Terrell
|
S
|
L.A. Rams
|
49
|
4. Mike Brennan
|
OT
|
Cincinnati
|
92
|
5. Stan Smagala
|
CB
|
L.A. Raiders
|
122
|
6. Ned Bolcar
|
LB
|
Seattle
|
146
|
10. D'Juan Francisco
|
S
|
Washington
|
262
|
12. Dean Brown
|
OT
|
Indianapolis
|
316
|Rd/Player
|Position
|Team
|Overall
|
1. Andy Heck
|
OT
|
Seattle
|
15
|
2. Frank Stams
|
DE
|
L.A. Rams
|
44
|
5. Mark Green
|
RB
|
Chicago
|
130
|
6. Wes Pritchett
|
LB
|
Miami
|
147
|
11. George Streeter
|
S
|
Chicago
|
304
