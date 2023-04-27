News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-04-27 07:08:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame's NFL Draft history

Former Notre Dame All-American Bryant Young is surrounded by family members as he finds out he has been drafted in the first round by the San Francisco 49ers on April 24, 1994.
Former Notre Dame All-American Bryant Young is surrounded by family members as he finds out he has been drafted in the first round by the San Francisco 49ers on April 24, 1994. (Frank Polich, Associated Press)
Eric Hansen • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@EHansenND

As the three-day, seven-round 2023 NFL Draft gets underway Thursday night (8 EDT; ABC/ESPN/NFL Network), here's a look back at Notre Dame's history on draft night with the more recent of its record 522 selections.

How Notre Dame players have fared in the NFL Draft since 1989, the spring after the Irish won their most recent national title. Included are the round the player was taken, position, drafting team and overall selection.


2022
Rd/Player Pos. Team Overall

1. Kyle Hamilton

S

Baltimore

14

5. Kyren Williams

RB

L.A. Rams

164
2021
Rd/Player Pos. Team Overall

2. Liam Eichenberg

OT

Miami

42

2. Aaron Banks

OG

San Francisco

48

2. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

LB

Cleveland

52

3. Tommy Tremble

TE

Carolina

83

3. Robert Hainsey

OT

Tampa Bay

95

4. Ian Book

QB

New Orleans

133

Daelin Hayes

DE

Baltimore

171

Adetokunbo Ogundeji

DE

Atlanta

182

Ben Skowronek

WR

L.A. Rams

249

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

2020
Rd/Player Pos. Team Overall

2. Cole Kmet

TE

Chicago

43

2. Chase Claypool

WR

Pittsburgh

49

3. Julian Okwara

DE

Detroit

67

4. Troy Pride Jr.

CB

Carolina

113

5. Khalid Kareem

DE

Cincinnati

147

6. Alohi Gilman

S

L.A. Chargers

186
2019
Rd/Player Pos. Team Overall

1. Jarry Tillery

DT

L.A. Chargers

28

3. Myles Boykin

WR

Baltimore

93

4. Julian Love

S

N.Y. Giants

108

4. Drue Tranquill

LB

L.A. Chargers

130

6. Dexter Williams

RB

Green Bay

194

7. Alizé Mack

TE

New Orleans

231
2018
Rd/Player Pos. Team Overall

1. Quenton Nelson

OG

Indianapolis

6

1. Mike McGlinchey

OT

San Francisco

9

4. Durham Smythe

TE

Miami

123

6. Equanimeous St. Brown

WR

Greem Bay

207
2017
Rd/Player Pos. Team Overall

2. DeShone Kizer

QB

Cleveland

52

7. Isaac Rochell

DE

L.A. Chargers

225
Former Notre Dame offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley dabs as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell looks on after Stanley was selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
Former Notre Dame offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley dabs as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell looks on after Stanley was selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. (Jeff Haynes, Associated Press)
2016
Rd/Player Pos. Team Overall

1. Ronnie Stanley

OT

Baltimore

6

1. Will Fuller

WR

Houston

21

2. Jaylon Smith

LB

Dallas

34

2. Nick Martin

C

Houston

50

3. KeiVarae Russell

CB

Kansas City

74

3. C.J. Prosise

RB

Seattle

90

4. Sheldon Day

DT

Jacksonville

103
2015
Rd/Player Pos. Team Overall

Ben Koyack

TE

Jacksonville

229
2014
Rd/Player Pos. Team Overall

1. Zack Martin

OG

Dallas

16

2. Stephon Tuitt

DE

Pittsburgh

46

2. Troy Niklas

TE

Arizona

52

3. Louis Nix III

NG

Houston

83

3. Chris Watt

OG

San Diego

89

4. Prince Shembo

OLB

Atlanta

139

6. Bennett Jackson

CB

N.Y. Giants

187

6. TJ Jones

WR

Detroit

189
2013
Rd/Player Pos. Team Overall

1. Tyler Eifert

TE

Cincinnati

21

2. Manti Te'o

LB

San Diego

38

6. Jamoris Slaughter

S

Cleveland

175

6. Theo Riddick

RB

Detroit

199

6. Kapron Lewis-Moore

DE

Baltimore

200

7. Zeke Motta

S

Atlanta

244
2012
Rd/Player Pos. Team Overall

1. Michael Floyd

WR

Arizona

13

1. Harrison Smith

S

Minnesota

29

5. Robert Blanton

CB/S

Minnesota

139

5. Darius Fleming

LB

San Francisco

165
2011
Rd/Player Pos. Team Overall

2. Kyle Rudolph

TE

Minnesota

43
2010
Rd/Player Pos. Team Overall

2. Jimmy Clausen

QB

Carolina

48

2. Golden Tate

WR

Seattle

60

6. Sam Young

OT

Dallas

179

6. Eric Olsen

OG

Denver

183
2009
Rd/Player Pos. Team Overall

4. David Bruton

S

Denver

114
2008
Rd/Player Pos. Team Overall

2. John Carlson

TE

Seattle

38

2. Trevor Laws

DT

Philadelphia

47

3. Tom Zbikowski

S

Baltimore

86

6. John Sullivan

C

Minnesota

187
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell introduces Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn as the No. 22 overall pick, to the Cleveland Browns, in the 2007 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell introduces Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn as the No. 22 overall pick, to the Cleveland Browns, in the 2007 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (Pouya Dianat, USA TODAY Sports Network)
2007
Rd/Player Pos. Team Overall

1. Brady Quinn

QB

Cleveland

22

2. Victor Abiamiri

DE

Philadelphia

57

3. Ryan Harris

OT

Denver

70

5. Derek Landri

DT

Jacksonville

166

6. Mike Richardson

CB

New England

202

7. Dan Santucci

OG

Cincinnati

230

7. Chinedum Ndukwe

S

Cincinnati

253
2006
Rd/Player Pos. Team Overall

2. Anthony Fasano

TE

Dallas

53

3. Maurice Stovall

WR

Tampa Bay

90

6. Dan Stevenson

OG

New England

205
2005
Rd/Player Pos. Team Overall

3. Justin Tuck

DE

N.Y. Giants

74

5. Jerome Collins

TE

St. Louis

144
2004
Rd/Player Pos. Team Overall

2. Julius Jones

RB

Dallas

43

2. Courtney Watson

LB

New Orleans

60

4. Glenn Earl

S

Houston

122

6.Vontez Duff

CB

Houston

170

7. Jim Molinaro

OT

Washington

180
2003
Rd/Player Pos. Team Overall

1. Jeff Faine

C

Cleveland

21

5. Jordan Black

OT

Kansas City

153

5. Sean Mahan

OG

Tampa Bay

168

5. Shane Walton

CB

St. Louis

170

6. Gerome Sapp

S

Baltimore

182

6. Arnaz Battle

WR

San Francisco

197

6. Brennan Curtin

OT

Green Bay

212
2002
Rd/Player Pos. Team Overall

2. Anthony Weaver

DE

Baltimore

52

4. Rocky Boiman

LB

Tennessee

133

5. John Owens

TE

Detroit

138

6. Tyreo Harrison

LB

Philadelphia

198

6. Javin Hunter

WR

Baltimore

206

7. David Givens

WR

New England

253
2001
Rd/Player Pos. Team Overall

3. Mike Gandy

OG

Chicago

68

3. Brock Williams

CB

New England

86

4. Jabari Holloway

TE

New England

119

6. Tony Driver

S

Buffalo

178

6. Dan O'Leary

TE

Buffalo

195

7. Anthony Denman

LB

Jacksonville

213
2000
Rd/Player Pos. Team Overall

7. Jarious Jackson

QB

Denver

2014
1999
Rd/Player Pos. Team Overall

1. Luke Petitgout

OT

N.Y. Giants

19

5. Jerry Wisne

OG

Chicago

143

5. Mike Rosenthal

OT

N.Y. Ciants

149

5. Malcolm Johnson

WR

Pittsburgh

166

7. Hunter Smith

P

Indianapolis

210

7. Autry Denson

WR

Tampa Bay

233

7. Kory Minor

LB

San Francisco

234
1998
Rd/Player Pos. Team Overall

3. Allen Rossum

CB

Philadelphia

85
1997
Rd/Player Pos. Team Overall

1. Renaldo Wynn

DE

Jacksonville

21

2. Marc Edwards

RB

San Franscisco

55

3. Bertrand Berry

LB

Indianapolis

86

3. Kinnon Tatum

LB

Carolina

87

5. Pete Chryplewicz

TE

Detroit

135
1996
Rd/Player Pos. Team Overall

2. Derrick Mayes

WR

Green Bay

56

4. Paul Grasmanis

NG

Chicago

116

6. Shawn Wooden

CB

Miami

189

6. Dusty Zeigler

OG

Buffalo

202
1995
Rd/Player Pos. Team Overall

2. Ray Zellars

RB

New Orleans

44

2. Bobby Taylor

CB

Philadelphia

50

4. Oliver Gibson

NG

Pittsburgh

120

5. Michael Miller

WR

Cleveland

147

7. Travis Davis

S

New Orleans

242
1994
Rd/Player Pos. Team Overall

1. Bryant Young

DT

San Francisco

7

1. Aaron Taylor

OT

Green Bay

16

1. Jeff Burris

S

Buffalo

27

2. Tim Ruddy

C

Miami

65

3. Jim Flanigan

DT

Chicago

74

3. Willie Clark

CB

San Diego

82

3. Lake Dawson

WR

Kansas City

92

5. John Covington

S

Indianapolis

133

5. Anthony Peterson

LB

San Francisco

153

7. Pete Bercich

LB

Minnesota

211
NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue (left) stands with Notre Dame running back Jerome Bettis after the L.A. Rams selected Bettis in the first round of the 1993 NFL Draft.
NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue (left) stands with Notre Dame running back Jerome Bettis after the L.A. Rams selected Bettis in the first round of the 1993 NFL Draft. (NFL.com photo)
1993
Rd/Player Pos. Team Overall

1. Rick Mirer

QB

Seattle

2

1. Jerome Bettis

RB

L.A. Rams

10

1. Tom Carter

CB

Washington

17

1. Irv Smith

TE

New Orleans

20

2. Demetrius DuBose

LB

Tampa Bay

34

2. Reggie Brooks

RB

Washington

45

4. Devon McDonald

LB

Indianapolis

106

5. Lindsay Knapp

OG

Kansas City

130

8. Craig Hentrich

PK/P

N.Y. Jets

200
1992
Rd/Player Pos. Team Overall

1. Derek Brown

TE

N.Y. Giants

14

2. Rod Smith

DB

New England

35

4. Rodney Culver

RB

Indianapolis

85

4. Tony Brooks

RB

Philadelphia

92

4. Gene McGuire

C

New Orleans

95

6. Tony Smith

WR

Kansas City

159

8. George Williams

DT

Cleveland

163

9. Mirko Jurkovic

OG

Chicago

246
1991
Rd/Player Position Team Overall

1. Todd Lyght

CB

L.A. Rams

5

2. Ricky Watters

RB

San Francisco

45

2. Chris Zorich

NG

Chicago

49

3. Bob Dahl

DT

Cincinnati

72

4. Raghib '"Rocket" Ismail

WR

L.A. Raiders

100

5. Tim Ryan

OG

Tampa Bay

136

7. Andre Jones

LB

Pittsburgh

185

8. Scott Kowalkowski

LB

Philadelphia

216

9. Mike Stonebreaker

LB

Chicago

245

10. Mike Heldt

C

San Diego

257
1990
Rd/Player Position Team Overall

2. Anthony Johnson

RB

Indianapolis

36

2. Tim Grunhard

OG

Kansas City

40

2. Jeff Alm

DT

Houston

41

2. Pat Terrell

S

L.A. Rams

49

4. Mike Brennan

OT

Cincinnati

92

5. Stan Smagala

CB

L.A. Raiders

122

6. Ned Bolcar

LB

Seattle

146

10. D'Juan Francisco

S

Washington

262

12. Dean Brown

OT

Indianapolis

316
1989
Rd/Player Position Team Overall

1. Andy Heck

OT

Seattle

15

2. Frank Stams

DE

L.A. Rams

44

5. Mark Green

RB

Chicago

130

6. Wes Pritchett

LB

Miami

147

11. George Streeter

S

Chicago

304

---------------------------------------------------------------

• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.

• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @cbowles01.

• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports

• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}