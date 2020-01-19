Notre Dame's Most Famous Men's Basketball Moments
Every Jan. 19 is a bittersweet moment in some ways for Notre Dame men’s basketball. It renews memories of the most famous moment in the program’s history, Jan. 19, 1974. It also evokes some melancholy because one might think it should have been surpassed by now.
That bittersweet element is even more pronounced this year because of irony. The man, who took the famous photo (see photo above) of Dwight Clay's game-winning basket — Notre Dame graduate Joe Raymond — in the 71-70 victory that ended UCLA's NCAA record 88-game winning streak has his wake today.
Raymond, who also did free-lance work for Blueandgold.com the past decade, died earlier this week at age 67.
