That bittersweet element is even more pronounced this year because of irony. The man, who took the famous photo (see photo above) of Dwight Clay's game-winning basket — Notre Dame graduate Joe Raymond — in the 71-70 victory that ended UCLA's NCAA record 88-game winning streak has his wake today.

Raymond, who also did free-lance work for Blueandgold.com the past decade, died earlier this week at age 67.