News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-19 07:27:57 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Notre Dame's Most Famous Men's Basketball Moments

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

Every Jan. 19 is a bittersweet moment in some ways for Notre Dame men’s basketball. It renews memories of the most famous moment in the program’s history, Jan. 19, 1974. It also evokes some melancholy because one might think it should have been surpassed by now.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

The corner field-goal conversion by Dwight Clay were the final points that ended UCLA's 88-game winning streak on Jan. 19, 1974.
The corner field-goal conversion by Dwight Clay were the final points that ended UCLA's 88-game winning streak on Jan. 19, 1974. (Joe Raymond)

That bittersweet element is even more pronounced this year because of irony. The man, who took the famous photo (see photo above) of Dwight Clay's game-winning basket — Notre Dame graduate Joe Raymond — in the 71-70 victory that ended UCLA's NCAA record 88-game winning streak has his wake today.

Raymond, who also did free-lance work for Blueandgold.com the past decade, died earlier this week at age 67.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}