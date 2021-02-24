 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football’s Marcus Freeman Making Strong Pitch To Florida Defensive Back
Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman Making Strong Pitch To Florida DB

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Naples (Fla.) High class of 2022 defensive back Devin Moore knows he’s in a position 99 percent of high school football players across America would love to be in. Moore holds 30 scholarship offers and has some big-time programs in pursuit of him. But all of that doesn’t make his decision any easier.

The NCAA’s recruiting dead period that has been in place for the last 11 months is prohibiting Moore and prospects from all over the country from getting as much data on the schools they’re considering as they can’t meet the coaching staffs in-person and tour the facilities.

“I’m waiting and hoping that recruiting opens up so I can visit some of these places,” Moore said. “But in the meantime, I’m just working hard and thankful for it all.”

Naples (Fla.) High cornerback and Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target Devin Moore
The Fighting Irish are involved with a few prospects from the state of Florida, including Naples' Devin Moore. (Photo courtesy of Devin Moore)

Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Nebraska and Notre Dame are the five schools Moore said he was in the most contact with during the time of his interview with BlueandGold.com.

