Naples (Fla.) High class of 2022 defensive back Devin Moore knows he’s in a position 99 percent of high school football players across America would love to be in. Moore holds 30 scholarship offers and has some big-time programs in pursuit of him. But all of that doesn’t make his decision any easier.

The NCAA’s recruiting dead period that has been in place for the last 11 months is prohibiting Moore and prospects from all over the country from getting as much data on the schools they’re considering as they can’t meet the coaching staffs in-person and tour the facilities.

“I’m waiting and hoping that recruiting opens up so I can visit some of these places,” Moore said. “But in the meantime, I’m just working hard and thankful for it all.”