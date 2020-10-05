The school announced Monday a total of 11 players are in either isolation due to a positive test or in quarantine due to contact tracing, with isolation accounting for seven of those. A total of 287 tests were administered from Sept. 28 through Sunday and yielded two positives. There were not any close contacts placed in quarantine due to either positive.

The 11 unavailable players is down from 39 on Sept. 28, the result of 18 positives the week before. Team trainer Rob Hunt previously said that unavailability number would drop to 14 by Oct. 3.

It's not known when each of the 11 currently sidelined players went into isolation or quarantine, but some of them may have their 14-day quarantine or 10-day isolation window end before Saturday's game against Florida State.

Brian Kelly, though, noted the 10-day isolation is followed by a gradual ramp up of football activity that puts the full return to practice timeline at about two weeks. Players in quarantine can begin a modified conditioning program after a week if they test negative and return to full practice their first day out of quarantine.

Notre Dame resumed workouts Monday and held its first regular practice on Thursday since pausing all in-person activities Sept. 22. The Irish held a full-speed scrimmage Sunday.