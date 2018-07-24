After a record-setting sophomore campaign in 2017 that earned him second-team All-American honors from Sports Illustrated, it’s no surprise that junior cornerback Julian Love is one of 35 players on the 2018 Watch List for the Jim Thorpe Award released today.



The Thorpe Award has been presented annually to the nation’s top defensive back since 1986. A Notre Dame player has never won the award but has had two players named among the three finalists: cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght (1989) and Bobby Taylor (1993). In 2002, Shane Walton was among the final 10.

Statistically, no individual on the 2018 Notre Dame team will have a more difficult time eclipsing a standard than Love, who last year:

• Finished second nationally in passes defended with 23 (20 passes broken up and three interceptions), behind only Iowa’s Josh Jackson’s 26 (18 passes broken up and eight interceptions). No Irish player previously had been listed with as many as 20 in one season.

• Was second in the country with his 20 passes broken up, behind the 21 by Wisconsin’s Nick Nelson. Love’s mark shattered the previous school record of 13 by Clarence Ellis set in 1969.

• Tied the Notre Dame school record for interceptions returned for touchdowns in a season with game-changing 59- and 69-yard scores versus Michigan State and North Carolina State, which would finish No. 15 and No. 23 nationally, respectively. Love missed a record third score by five yards versus Wake Forest.

• His 153 interception return yards were second in school annals during one season, behind Nick Rassas’ 197 in 1965.

Beyond the top four linebackers in 2017, Love was also the top tackler on the team with 68, and 14 (including a team-high 10 solo) came against Navy’s triple option while lining up as a safety. His open-field tackling skills have prompted the question on whether he could have allayed Notre Dame’s inconsistency at safety.

“If we could clone him, I’d like to do that,” head coach Brian Kelly said after last year’s Navy game. “… Could he be our best safety? Yes. He’s definitely our best corner. The problem is we can play him at only one of those two positions.”

Setting individual goals this year is a bit of a tricky proposition for Love. Opponents generally steer away from the best cover man on the team, so matching last year’s passes broken up will be virtually impossible. Thus, stats alone will not measure if his 2018 season will be better than last year.

“That can come up,” admitted Love of opponents throwing away from his side. “I see it as no matter where the ball is, I want to be in the play. If it’s a run play breaking through the middle, I want to make the tackle.

“… I may not have the stats — and that’s okay. I just want to make an impact, that’s all I really care about. Stats will be their own thing, but … I want to make a bigger impact [on the overall team] this year.”

Only three Notre Dame opponents in 2018 are represented on this list: USC’s Iman Marshall and Marvin Tell III, and Michigan’s Lavert Hill.

Last year’s winner of the Jim Thorpe Award was Alabama’s Minkah Fitzpatrick.