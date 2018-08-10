Individual statistics can be the best friend for players on offense vying for awards — but also the consummate fair-weather friend to defensive backs.

Junior cornerback Julian Love has discovered that firsthand after his record-breaking 2017 campaign at Notre Dame that came out of nowhere for the most part.

Last year Love became the first sophomore defensive back at Notre Dame to earn All-America notice — second team by Sports Illustrated — since future Pro Bowl performer Bobby Taylor in 1993. Love finished second nationally in passes defensed with 23 (20 breakups, three interceptions), behind the 26 by Iowa’s Josh Jackson (18 broken up and eight interceptions). His 20 pass breakups also were second to the 21 by Wisconsin’s Nick Nelson, and it shattered the previous Notre Dame standard of 13 set by Clarence Ellis during his sophomore year way back in 1969.

Unfortunately, Love wasn’t even the top cornerback on the Fighting Irish roster this spring, per the Notre Dame coaches. That was primarily because he was bitten by the “stats bug” and took the bait that later would include making the Watch List for the Jim Thorpe Award (nation’s best defensive back) or Bronko Nagurski Trophy (nation’s best defender).

This spring and August, Love has walked the fine line dichotomy a defenseman often has between playing aggressively but also doing so smartly and under control.

“It wasn’t the spring I wanted for myself because I was being too aggressive and putting so much pressure on myself to make all these plays,” Love admitted.