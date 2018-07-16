A year ago, two of the most crucial elements to Notre Dame achieving improvement in 2017 was left tackle Mike McGlinchey and left guard Quenton Nelson not turning pro early.



The return of both was significant in the Fighting Irish upgrading their record from 4-8 to 10-3.

To continue the progress in 2018, Notre Dame needed both defensive lineman Jerry Tillery and linebacker Te’von Coney — both of whom submitted their names for NFL draft evaluation last December — to return. After seriously weighing their options, both opted late in the process to return for their senior campaigns.

Both now are also among the 85 players selected to the 2018 Bednarik Award Watch List, an annual presentation since 1995 (first won by current Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald as a linebacker for the Wildcats) to the nation’s college football defensive player of the year.

Despite playing nose tackle last season, which often results in double teams, Tillery led all Notre Dame linemen with 56 tackles, nine stops for loss, 4.5 sacks and 11 quarterback hurries (which also led the entire defense). This year Tillery has been moved to the three-technique position to take better advantage of his skills as a playmaker.

Meanwhile, Coney is one of only four returning players in the Football Bowl Subdivision who recorded at least 116 tackles and 13.5 TFLs — both Irish team highs — in 2017. He achieved that data while starting only seven games, and capped the season with a career-best 17 tackles in the 21-17 Citrus Bowl victory versus LSU — the most stops by any player in a bowl game last year.

Coney’s 116 tackles last year were the most by a Notre Dame player since 2012 when Manti Te’o — who won the Bednarik Award, among many others, while also finishing as the Heisman runner-up — amassed 128.

Two of Notre Dame’s 2018 opponents, Michigan and USC, join Alabama and Clemson with the most players on the Watch List with three apiece.

The Wolverines feature defensive ends Rashan Gary and Chase Winovich, along with linebacker Devin Bush. The Trojans trio has linebackers Porter Gustin and Cameron Smith, plus safety Marvell Tell.

Others that Notre Dame will face in 2018 are Stanford’s Alijah Holder (cornerback) and Bobby Okereke (linebacker), Northwestern’s Joe Gaziano (defensive end) and Paddy Fisher (linebacker), Florida State Brian Burns (defensive end) and Virginia Tech’s Ricky Walker (tackle).

The semifinalists for the award are slated to be announced Oct. 29, and the three finalists will be unveiled Nov. 19. The winners will be announced during the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 6, and the award will be formally presented March 8.