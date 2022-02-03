Notre Dame's Jack Coan sets table for West victory in Shrine Bowl

Former Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan had a pretty good week in Las Vegas, and he didn't even have to gamble. On Wednesday, Coan was given the Pat Tillman Award from the East-West Shrine Bowl, an honor presented to a player for his character, intelligence, sportsmanship and service. By Thursday afternoon, Coan was named to the All Shrine Bowl Practice Team, as voted by Shrine Bowl coaches, for his effort throughout the week for the West team. Coan, the starting quarterback for the West, capped the productive week with the first touchdown of Thursday night's Shrine Bowl in Allegiant Stadium. Coan quarterbacked the first two drives of the game for the West team. He completed 10 of his 13 passes for 91 yards and one touchdown. Coan gave the West team an 8-0 lead in the first quarter and didn't take another snap in the 25-24 West victory. Coan finished three incomplete passes and one goal-line stand from a virtually perfect performance.

Coan opened the game directing a 10-play, 74-yard drive for the West team that stalled at the one-yard line. He completed four of his first five passes for 47 yards including two completions for 25 yards to Oklahoma State's Tay Martin, who gave the Irish fits in the Fiesta Bowl. Then on third-and-goal at the three-yard line, Coan threw a short pass to Arizona wide receiver Stanley Berryhill III, who was stopped by a pair of defenders at the one-yard line. On fourth-and-goal, North Carolina running back Ty Chandler was stuffed following a handoff from Coan. Coan didn't let his second trip to the red zone go to waste, though it nearly did if not for a defensive holding penalty on third-and-goal. That allowed Coan to connect with Oregon State tight end Teagan Quitoriano for a one-yard touchdown. Florida State running back Jashaun Corbin punched in the mandatory two-point conversion attempt. Coan gave way to Kansas State's Skylar Thompson and Iowa State's Brock Purdy at quarterback. The two combined to go 10-of-16 passing for 93 yards and one touchdown. Former Notre Dame defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa also played in Thursday's Shrine Bowl. Defensive statistics were not immediately made available following the game. Like Coan, Tagovailoa-Amosa was named to the All Shrine Bowl Practice Team. He and Penn State's Derrick Tangelo represented the West's defensive line. Both Coan and Tagovailoa-Amosa were hoping to improve their stock ahead of the NFL Draft, which begins April 28 in Las Vegas. They will learn by Tuesday if they will receive invitations to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that starts Feb. 28.