Throughout the preseason and even after a quarterback change in week four, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly maintained emphatically that quarterbacks Brandon Wimbush and Ian Book would both be needed during the season at some point or another.



That prophecy proves true again this week. The starter in the past six games, Book has been ruled out for Notre Dame’s game this Saturday versus Florida State, per confirmation from a Notre Dame source, meaning senior Wimbush will return to the spotlight on, appropriately enough, Senior Day.

While no confirmation was given on the nature of Book's injury, he was noticeably wincing and in pain early in the first quarter in last week’s Northwestern game when he took a shot to the shoulder/rib cage area. It didn’t seem to affect his on-field performance while accounting for 399 yards total offense (343 passing and 56 rushing) in the 31-21 victory that elevated 9-0 Notre Dame to No. 3 in the College Football Playoff poll.

Recently named one of 16 semi-finalists for the Davey O’Brien Award and one of 20 for the Maxwell Award, Book leads the nation in pass completion percentage (.745) and is sixth in pass efficiency (170.0), both of which easily would be Notre Dame single season records.

The starter last season during a 10-3 campaign, Wimbush also started the first three games this season, receiving the game ball in the opener in the 24-17 victory over Michigan, which is now No. 4 in the CFP.

He has completed 42 of his 76 passes (55.3 percent) for 589 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions, while adding 144 yards rushing and a score. His 803 yards rushing last season were the second most ever in a season by a Notre Dame quarterback, while his 14 touchdowns scored were the most by an Irish signal-caller.

More information will be provided at tonight’s Kelly conference around 6 p.m., after practice, on the status of Book.