Good results happen to Notre Dame football in years where horse racing has a rare Triple Crown winner. This Saturday, Justify will attempt to achieve that feat in the Belmont Stakes.

The two sports also have had some common history:



• The Fighting Irish have won 12 consensus or NCAA-recognized national titles (including the 1964 MacArthur Bowl award) since their first in 1924, and there also have been 12 Triple Crown winners since the initial one in 1919.

• Both have experienced their longest slumps in the recent decades: Notre Dame 29 years (1989-2017) without a national title, and horse racing minus a Triple Crown winner for 36 years (1979-2014).

• In 2012, I’ll Have Another was on the threshold of winning the Triple Crown and was favored — but the dreams were shattered when he had to be scratched from the Belmont in the 11th hour because of tendonitis.

Later that football season, 12-0 and No. 1 Notre Dame was on the threshold of a national title — but in the BCS National Championship Game, similar to I’ll Have Another, the immense ambition was crushed by Alabama.

American Pharoah finally broke the drought in 2015, and Notre Dame responded with a 10-1 start and a bona fide chance at the four-team Playoff entering the last game of the regular season.

In the years with a Triple Crown winner, Fighting Irish football is 107-11-5 (.890 winning percentage). The ledger is comparable to 1918-30 Notre Dame head coach Knute Rockne’s mark of 105-12-5 (.881, the best in Football Bowl Subdivision annals).

Eight of the 12 years with a Triple Crown winner resulted in unbeaten seasons or national titles for Notre Dame, if not both, and the lowest finish was No. 11. Here’s the breakdown:





1919 Horse: Sir Barton

Notre Dame Record: Rockne’s second Irish team, led by George Gipp, wins at Nebraska to propel his first unbeaten campaign (9-0), and it is declared “Western Champions.”





1930 Horse: Gallant Fox

Notre Dame Record: Rockne’s final team — “the best I’ve ever had” — captures its third consensus national title with a 10-0 mark.





1935 Horse: Omaha

Notre Dame Record: Highlighted by the miraculous 18-13 win at Ohio State — voted the top college game in football’s first century (1869-1969) — the Irish under head coach Elmer Layden finish 7-1-1. The win at Ohio State put 6-0 Notre Dame in the driver’s seat to win it all before getting upset at home the next week versus Northwestern.





1937 Horse: War Admiral

Notre Dame Record/Final AP Rank: In a truly defensive season where the Irish outscore the opposition 77-49, Notre Dame finishes 6-2-1 and No. 9 in the Associated Press (the second year of the poll).





1941 Horse: Whirlaway

Notre Dame Record/Final AP Rank: First-year head coach Frank Leahy has the first of his six unbeaten campaigns (8-0-1) in 11 seasons at Notre Dame to finish No. 3.





1943 Horse: Count Fleet

Notre Dame Record/Final AP Rank: The 9-1 Irish defeat the teams that finish No. 2 (Iowa-Pre-Flight), No. 3 (Michigan) and No. 4 (Navy) to capture the first of four national titles under Leahy.





1946 Horse: Assault

Notre Dame Record/Final AP Rank: Despite the scoreless tie with two-time reigning national champ Army, the 8-0-1 Irish get the nod over the Black Knights for No. 1.





1948 Horse: Citation

Notre Dame Record/Final AP Rank: A third straight unbeaten season (9-0-1) results in a No. 2 finish behind unbeaten, untied Michigan.





1973 Horse: Secretariat

Notre Dame Record/Final AP Rank: The Irish improve from 8-3 to 11-0, highlighted by a 24-23 Sugar Bowl win over No. 1 Alabama to capture the second consensus national title under head coach Ara Parseghian.





1977 Horse: Seattle Slew

Notre Dame Record/Final AP Rank: After sputtering out of the gate following back-to-back three-loss campaigns (a horror in those days), Notre Dame (11-1) wins its last 10 games and captures the title under third-year head coach Dan Devine with a 38-10 drubbing of No. 1 Texas in the Cotton Bowl.





1978 Horse: Affirmed

Notre Dame Record/Final AP Rank: The 9-3 unit wins nine of its 10 last against the nation’s No. 1-ranked schedule to finish No. 7 (No. 6 in the UPI), capped with the miraculous comeback and 35-34 conquest of Houston in the Cotton Bowl. The lone defeat over the final 10 games is at co-national champ USC on a highly debatable officiating call on the game’s final series that set up the winning field goal with two seconds remaining.





2015 Horse: American Pharoah

Notre Dame Record/Final AP Rank: During the 10-1 start, the lone loss is a hearbreaking 24-22 decision at Clemson in which a two-point attempt fails in the closing seconds. The Tigers would go on to finish No. 2.

With a 10-1 mark, the Irish take a 36-35 lead at Pac-12 champ Stanford with 30 seconds left before losing on the final play. Notre Dame would also lose to Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl, meaning the defeats came to the teams that finished 2 through 4.

The No. 11-ranked finish is the lowest by Notre Dame in the year of a Triple Crown winner.