{{ timeAgo('2020-05-04 07:21:16 -0500') }} football

Notre Dame’s Home Remedy

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor
There are two current Notre Dame football winning streaks that might fall into the ho-hum category to some, but is nonetheless far more laudable than meets the eye.

One is the 18 consecutive wins at home, and the other is 24 straight conquests of unranked opposition. The latter will be addressed later this week, but the former will be looked at today.

Notre Dame Stadium
Notre Dame’s 18 straight home wins since 2017 are one victory away from tying the second-longest streak in the edifice since 1930. (Fighting Irish Media)

Winning 18 in a row at home — the last five in 2017, all six in 2018 and all seven in 2019 — is a streak behind only the 28 straight from 1942-50 and the 19 in a row from 1987-90 since the opening of the edifice in 1930, head coach Knute Rockne’s final season.

