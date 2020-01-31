While coming off the bench as a freshman, Kyle Hamilton led the team in interceptions with four and had six pass deflections, which was tied for second.

He also proved to be a strong tackler and had 41 on the season, but the really reason NFL scouts are salivating over Hamilton is because of his build. At 6-4 and 210 pounds, Hamilton has very rare size and length for the safety position.

"If I were making a list of the top three to five best true freshman I saw this past year, he'd be on it. No question," Wright said. "He's clearly the top safety in his class and he's right up there with Derek Stingley from LSU, the Drake Jackson's from USC. He's one of the top freshmen prospects and the whole country. He's a ways away from being draft-eligible, but he put himself on the radar in a big way that first year."

Hamilton will need to improve as a tackler, as he missed several during his freshman year, but none of that's out of the ordinary for an inexperienced player.

If he can continue to build on his excellent freshman campaign, Hamilton could be a top draft pick in 2022.