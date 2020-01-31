Notre Dame's Future NFL Prospects
In most way-too-early college football rankings for the 2020 season, Notre Dame is considered a top-10 team.
While the program's success in recent years had a lot to do with that perception, much of it's also based on the talent returning next season, and a handful of players still on Notre Dame's roster have NFL scouts intrigued.
There are several players eligible for 2021 NFL Draft that Scott Wright of Draft Countdown likes, but the one he's the most impressed with won't be able to leave until after the following season.
Wright likes several of Notre Dame's offensive linemen such as Liam Eichenberg, Tommy Kraemer and Aaron Banks. He could so see quarterback Ian Book get drafted in 2021 if he improves next season, but even then he'd probably be a late day three pick at best.
The return of defensive end Daelin Hayes also gives Notre Dame another future pro at a valued position, but Wright and I focused the most on three other defensive players.
Kyle Hamilton
While coming off the bench as a freshman, Kyle Hamilton led the team in interceptions with four and had six pass deflections, which was tied for second.
He also proved to be a strong tackler and had 41 on the season, but the really reason NFL scouts are salivating over Hamilton is because of his build. At 6-4 and 210 pounds, Hamilton has very rare size and length for the safety position.
"If I were making a list of the top three to five best true freshman I saw this past year, he'd be on it. No question," Wright said. "He's clearly the top safety in his class and he's right up there with Derek Stingley from LSU, the Drake Jackson's from USC. He's one of the top freshmen prospects and the whole country. He's a ways away from being draft-eligible, but he put himself on the radar in a big way that first year."
Hamilton will need to improve as a tackler, as he missed several during his freshman year, but none of that's out of the ordinary for an inexperienced player.
If he can continue to build on his excellent freshman campaign, Hamilton could be a top draft pick in 2022.
