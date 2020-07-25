Here is a synopsis of each prospect who broke the recruiting ice for Notre Dame in a new cycle.

It also occurred prior to his junior year in high school, never mind senior campaign. He is the sixth consecutive initial commit to do this before taking a snap as a junior, but that’s how much the recruiting calendar has been accelerated in the past decade.

Saturday's verbal commitment from Zionsville (Ind.) High offensive lineman Joey Tanona is the first for Notre Dame in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

The top 50-100 prospect from California became the third quarterback in four years to be the initial verbal pledge to a Fighting Irish class. With California high school football shut down until at least December, Buchner will have a decision to make on whether to enroll early in January.

2020: Quarterback Drew Pyne — April 16, 2018

Not only was he the first commit for 2020, but the Connecticut native also became the first Irish early entrant in January at quarterback since Malik Zaire in 2013. Pyne will vie for the No. 2 role this year with sophomore Brendon Clark.





2019: Defensive Tackle Jacob Lacey — July 29, 2017

An early entrant in January 2019, the product from Kentucky was one of three freshman regulars in the 22-man class, joining punter Jay Bramblett and safety Kyle Hamilton. He played 247 snaps at nose tackle while helping take some of the load off then junior Kurt Hinish (433 snaps).





2018: Quarterback Phil Jurkovec — May 16, 2016

Also an all-state basketball player in Pennsylvania, the Top-100 prospect was projected as Notre Dame’s next big thing at quarterback, but opted to transfer to Boston College this January after seeing limited mop-up duty his first two seasons.





2017: Tight End Brock Wright — June 27, 2015

Highest ranked prospect in the class — No. 44 nationally by Rivals — the Texas resident and current senior played in the shadow of classmate Cole Kmet, who was the third to commit in this class and was a second-round NFL selection this spring as a junior.





2016: Offensive Lineman Tommy Kraemer — October 5, 2014

Notre Dame’s lone unanimous Top-100 prospect in this class by each of the then four major recruiting outlets. From Ohio, the former tackle and now right guard Kraemer is in line to start a fourth consecutive season, but a first time to answer the bell in every game during the campaign.





2015: Defensive Tackle Jerry Tillery — June 23, 2013

Originally recruited as a left tackle on offense, there was also a popular notion that the coveted Louisiana prospect would flip to in-state LSU. He stayed true to his word, enrolling January 2015, becoming a co-starter at nose tackle as a freshman and eventually the first Fighting Irish defensive lineman drafted in the first round in 22 years.





2014: Linebacker Greer Martini — July 4, 2012

From North Carolina, the highly versatile figure earned a captaincy as a senior and finished his career with 190 tackles, with 14.5 behind the line of scrimmage (five sacks).