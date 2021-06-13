Notre Dame’s ‘Family Vibe’ Stands Out To Four-Star CB Devin Moore
Notre Dame has one defensive back pledge in the 2022 cycle, and it’s from Corona (Calif.) Centennial’s Jaden Mickey. The Fighting Irish want to add at least another four-star cornerback in the class, and Naples (Fla.) High’s Devin Moore is at the top of the board.
The 6-2, 180-pounder was in South Bend, Ind. over the weekend for his official visit, and had high praises of his time on campus.
How was the weekend at Notre Dame? What did you get to do and what did you enjoy?
Moore: “Practically everything – from eating on the stadium field, to touring the campus, to being inside the dorms, to the photoshoot in the locker room. We did everything. The biggest thing me and my family liked was the family-oriented vibe you get from the coaching staff and people there. Everyone was really friendly and respected each other. It felt like they all loved each other. We were really impressed with that.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news