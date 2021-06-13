Notre Dame’s ‘Family Vibe’ Stands Out To Four-Star CB Devin Moore

How was the weekend at Notre Dame? What did you get to do and what did you enjoy?

Moore: “Practically everything – from eating on the stadium field, to touring the campus, to being inside the dorms, to the photoshoot in the locker room. We did everything. The biggest thing me and my family liked was the family-oriented vibe you get from the coaching staff and people there. Everyone was really friendly and respected each other. It felt like they all loved each other. We were really impressed with that.”