Many aspects about Notre Dame’s football schedule are often discussed, but the combination of playing both Michigan and USC in the same season is what especially has been at the forefront the past 40 years.

Until 1978, the Wolverines and Trojans were on the schedule only once (1942, with a loss to Michigan at home but defeating the Trojans on the road).

USC has remained ensconced on the docket since 1946, while Michigan, after a three-year hiatus from 2015-17, was back for two more games in 2018-19 before the series takes another respite for what it appears to be at least another decade.

This year for the first time ever, Notre Dame will play USC (Oct. 12) and Michigan (Oct. 26) back to back, although a needed bye Saturday (Oct. 19) will be in between.