Notre Dame running back C’Bo Flemister has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident. The charge against Flemister, 20, stems from an April 25 car crash and was filed Thursday. It is a Class B misdemeanor. According to a report from WNDU, which broke the story, court documents say Flemister crashed his BMW on South Bend Ave. near Corby Blvd. around 3 a.m. Police arrived and found the car’s airbags released and the keys missing.

C'Bo Flemister ran for 299 yards in 2020. (Notre Dame Athletics)