 Notre Dame Football Running Back C'Bo Flemister Charged With Leaving The Scene Of An Accident
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-06 15:31:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Notre Dame running back C’Bo Flemister has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

The charge against Flemister, 20, stems from an April 25 car crash and was filed Thursday. It is a Class B misdemeanor.

According to a report from WNDU, which broke the story, court documents say Flemister crashed his BMW on South Bend Ave. near Corby Blvd. around 3 a.m. Police arrived and found the car’s airbags released and the keys missing.

C'Bo Flemister ran for 299 yards in 2020.
Police say Flemister initially told them his car was used without his permission and taken from Eddy Street Commons, but admitted May 3 to driving it and leaving the scene of the crash before police arrived. The car is registered to Flemister.

Notre Dame spokesman Dennis Brown released a statement to WNDU: “The University is aware of this incident and is confident it will be handled appropriately by local authorities. When made aware of incidents such as this, the University conducts its own review to determine if any student behavior policies were violated. In accord with federal law, these reviews are handled privately.”

Flemister, a Williamson, Ga. native, rushed 58 times for 299 yards and five touchdowns as a junior in 2020. He was the team’s No. 3 running back. In the May 1 Blue-Gold Game, which came six days after the reported incident, he had seven carries for 11 yards.

Flemister will appear in court June 3. He was not arrested or booked into St. Joseph County jail.

