Notre Dame senior quarterback Ian Book was named one of 10 finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, per a press release. The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award is given to College Football's most outstanding senior or fourth-year quarterback. For the award, candidates are evaluated for their performance on-and-off the field.

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book against Bowling Green (Andris Visockis)

Book has thrown for 1,492 yards, 15 touchdowns and two interceptions so far this season. He has a 59.2 completion percentage and a 146.3 passing efficiency rating. With a 5-2 record this year, he has started all seven games for the Irish. As of late, he has been criticized for his play in big games, including at Michigan and home against USC and Virginia.

The list of quarterbacks to also be named one of the 10 finalists includes standouts such as LSU's Joe Burrow, Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts, Virginia's Bryce Perkins and Oregon's Justin Herbert.

Notre Dame QB Ian Book is one of 10 finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Award pic.twitter.com/sOgvYgzw5S — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) October 30, 2019