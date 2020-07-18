Notre Dame’s linebacker unit entered the 2019 offseason in a state of mass transition. Drue Tranquill, the mike linebacker and leader of the defense, was headed to the NFL. So was top tackler Te’von Coney, who started at buck linebacker. Two multi-year starters gone, to be replaced by two unknowns. There were no obvious, proven successors.

It was a prime area of concern.

A month into the 2019 season, though, linebacker was a clear strength. Asmar Bilal, moved from the starting rover job to Buck, shined in his new role. More importantly, two barely there players in 2018 emerged as the leading tacklers on a defense that once again held opponents to fewer than 20 points per game.