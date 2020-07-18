Notre Dame's Best 'Out-Of-Nowhere' Stars Under Brian Kelly
Notre Dame’s linebacker unit entered the 2019 offseason in a state of mass transition. Drue Tranquill, the mike linebacker and leader of the defense, was headed to the NFL. So was top tackler Te’von Coney, who started at buck linebacker. Two multi-year starters gone, to be replaced by two unknowns. There were no obvious, proven successors.
It was a prime area of concern.
A month into the 2019 season, though, linebacker was a clear strength. Asmar Bilal, moved from the starting rover job to Buck, shined in his new role. More importantly, two barely there players in 2018 emerged as the leading tacklers on a defense that once again held opponents to fewer than 20 points per game.
Rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah suffered a broken foot in 2018 and recorded no stats in two years, but became an NFL Draft prospect after one season as a starter. Mike linebacker Drew White, after two straight seasons with spring practice injuries, tied him for the team lead with 80 tackles (8.0 for loss).
Both emerged from off-the-radar backups and shoved aside prior injuries to become important defensive pieces. Owusu-Koramoah became the favorite to start at rover during the spring. White missed nearly all of spring after an injury from a skiing accident and won the job in fall camp. Up to that point, his only notable contribution was a six-tackle game in the win over Navy in 2018.
“He fought through that [injury] to put himself in a position where that game was not just a cameo for him, and it would be more of what we’ve come to see this year,” head coach Brian Kelly said after the 2019 Navy game, in which White made 10 tackles.
Neither was surprised to get to that point, but perhaps it involved more obscurity and challenges than they anticipated. To the outside world of fans, media, and perhaps even coaches, each was a surprise in going from negligible or nonexistent contributor to valuable piece in the span of one season.
Notre Dame has had a few examples of it before, too. Here is a look at some other out-of-nowhere stars and saviors of the Kelly era who were once buried before assuming important roles. An emphasis was put on former three-star recruits, and true freshmen were not included, though there are exceptions to each.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news